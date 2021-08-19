U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. again implored residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to bring the Virgin Islands to the vaccination level that will reduce the number of cases and hospitalizations.
“What’s even scarier about this is people recover from COVID, and they don’t leave the hospital. So you’re no longer COVID-positive, but you have a lung problem or kidney problem or heart problem or clotting problem that causes you to stay there,” Bryan said. “It only reflects the people that tested positive today. What happens over time is more and more people end up in the hospital and for longer periods. What that causes is for other people who need to access services not to be able to get them.”
Assistant Health Commissioner Dr. Nicole Syms gave a heartbreaking personal account, noting that Monday marked one year to the day since her niece was buried after dying from COVID-19. Since that time, she has lost five additional persons to the deadly virus.
“I find myself here again appealing to you and almost begging you to please take this seriously. The data that I’ve just read is the highest that we have seen,” Syms said. “Our hospitals are full. Our staff is burnt out. We are mourning, some of us personally, some of us professionally.
Bryan also stressed that none of the people currently in the care of the Territory’s hospitals for COVID-19 are vaccinated. Therefore, this contagion and the deaths that accompany it are absolutely avoidable.
“As Governor, I take the health and well-being of every single Virgin Islander seriously. This pandemic has only heightened that real concern,” he said. “I often think about Virgin Islanders we have lost and the loved ones they have left behind. I think about the Virgin Islanders who are currently hospitalized in our hospitals fighting their best fight against this virus.
“I think about the many Virgin Islanders who have had the virus and now find themselves unable to do the things they had once enjoyed because of the long-term impact of the virus,” Bryan said. “For these reasons, I get really passionate about everybody getting vaccinated, and I’m sure you can see the frustration and the stress come through. I know many of you are hesitant about the vaccine for a number of reasons. But I understand and respect your right to choose.
“But this is about the health and safety of the Virgin Islands community. The only line in the sand is that the data shows to exist is a line between survival and severe illness and death,” he said. “I do not want to see one more Virgin Islander lose their life to the virus. I hope that you find it within yourself to move towards consideration and maybe even vaccination.”
Officials noted that anyone 12 and up is eligible to receive the vaccine. Please make sure to have a parent or guardian accompany any minor wishing to get vaccinated and must bring an ID for both the minor and the parent or guardian.
Anyone who thinks they may have contracted COVID-19 can call the Epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
For information about the COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, call the VITEMA hotline Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-VACS (8227). Vaccination appointments also can be scheduled online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
“While you are being tested or waiting for the results from testing, we’re asking that you do not traverse the streets. Once you have taken a test, please do not go to any stores or any areas with other persons,” Syms said. “Help us to reduce transmission, illness, hospitalizations and death.”
“Starting this week, we will expand daily testing to prioritize those who are sick or in close contact of a positive case,” Syms said. “This will replace pop-up testing as of Thursday, Aug. 19.”
Residents can pre-register for testing online at www.covid19usvi.com/testing and free vaccines are available at the pop-up testing sites.
Of the 39 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the Territory, none are fully vaccinated, based on Aug. 14 data.
