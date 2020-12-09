USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand invited applicatios for loan guarantees and grants for renewable energy systems and to make energy efficiency improvements, conduct energy audits and provide development assistance. The deadline to apply for the grants is February 1 and March 31, 2021.
The funding is being provided through the USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). This Program help agricultural producers and rural small businesses reduce energy costs and consumption by purchasing and installing renewable energy systems and making energy efficiency improvements in their operations.
“The REAP funds will be used to assist farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses in developing renewable energy systems and making energy-efficiency improvements to their operations,” said Josue E. Rivera, USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico. Last Aug. 2020, 16 business in Puerto Rico received $631,993 to develop renewable energy systems and/or make energy-efficiency improvements to their operations, indicated Rivera.
Applicants are encourage to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments.
Key strategies include
• Achieving e-Connectivity for Rural America
• Developing the Rural Economy
• Harnessing Technological Innovation
• Supporting a Rural Workforce
• Improving Quality of Life
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov or see the Federal Register of Nov. 25, 2020, page 72284.
