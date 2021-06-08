Recognizing the economic development opportunity represented by the sustainable recovery of timber in a region increasingly prone to hurricanes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (USFS) awarded a grant to the GreenWood organization to provide training opportunities and market access to Puerto Rican workers.
The Director of the USDA Caribbean Climate Hub, William Gould, indicated that the Wood Innovations Program projects in Puerto Rico are especially important as they are fostering a new vision of Puerto Rico’s forests by valuing the importance of ecological services that living trees provide, while recognizing the economic and cultural value of wood resources and the potential to link creativity, design and utility to add value to the islands’ wood resources.
“Hurricane Maria was an awakening of the abundance of wood resources in Puerto Rico. The experience highlighted the need for planning and capacity to salvage wood resources in a beneficial way. The objective of the Wood Innovations program is to support capacity building to use wood resources to good benefit” said Gould. “As the planet warms, we expect hurricanes to increase in intensity, and we can benefit from a holistic approach to forest management that provides benefits of biodiversity conservation, water management, recreation, education and wood resources.”
He said the program grants are an important step in that direction. This year, the grant was awarded to GreenWood, a nonprofit organization that has promoted the development of wood products since 1993 with a focus on sustainable forest management, a vision that it brought to Puerto Rico after Maria. The two-year project, managed with the International Institute of Tropical Forestry, is called Sustainable Forest Enterprise: Linking forest resources, artisans and wood markets with Artisan EcoTours and improved wood-processing capacity in Puerto Rico.
The project will team local woodworkers with internationally known counterparts for a unique teaching experience where participants from on and off the island learn practical skills from the experts. Additionally, participants will visit the source of our wood – the forests – to gain inspiration for product design and to connect forest management with wood products and innovation.
Last year, a two-year Wood Innovations Grant was awarded to the Center for Landscape Conservation (Centro para la Conservación del Paisaje), a local organization that develops projects and activities for landscape conservation in eastern Puerto Rico.
