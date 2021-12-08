A sign in the parking lot of Mariano's grocery store advertises the availability of jobs, Oct. 8, 2021, in Chicago. U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident . A government report Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs dropped in October to 4.2 million, though that is still the third-highest number of monthly resignations on record. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, file)