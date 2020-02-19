In a lab at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), a team of scientists develops a drug that could block the spread of breast cancer to other organs. Another group works to improve the storage capacity of solar panels, while other researchers fine-tune an invention to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

These are just three of the 26 patented projects that were added to the UPR’s research portfolio in the past two years, despite budgetary constraints. The island’s main institution of higher learning currently holds 98 patents. Mayagüez, Medical Sciences and Río Piedras top the list of the campuses with the most inventions.

“We’ve made history and I don’t want to take all the credit. This has been a team effort and part of the new direction the university is taking, promoting collaboration with other organizations and the private sector,” pointed out Yahveh Comas, director of the Office of Intellectual Property at the UPR.

For the development and research of the breast cancer drug, the UPR teamed up with MBQ Pharma, the first biopharmaceutical company on the island working with new therapies to prevent metastasis in patients with cancer, and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

The intellectual property on the compound stems from the research of scientists at the UPR Medical Sciences Campus, who are currently working on non-clinical trials.

“First, we evaluate the invention. Then, we have it registered and protected by submitting an application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (Uspto). Once the patent is approved, we own it,” Comas explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

According to the Uspto, a patent is an authorization that gives its owner the legal right to exclude others from making, using, selling and importing an invention. It’s generally granted for 20 years from the date the application was filed and it’s effective only within the U.S., its territories and possessions.

Other 62 inventions are in the pipeline, 12 are under evaluation and the remaining 50 are waiting for patents.

“We are processing applications (for patents). Some directly tackle the needs of the people. For instance, after the recent earthquake, one of our professors joined forces with a mechanical engineer from the Mayagüez campus to develop a microclimate for bedridden patients,” Comas indicated.

The idea to conceive and build a chamber of sorts originated from the televised images of bedridden patients sleeping outdoors during the emergency caused by the ongoing seismic activity.

“Although the institution is going to commercialize these inventions and generate revenues, what matters to us is the social impact that these technologies have,” Comas stated.

Other Patents

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust also applies for patents in collaboration with the Ana G. Méndez University, the Central University of the Caribbean and the Ponce Health Sciences University.

“Getting a patent can be expensive. We cover the expenses of the application process and the marketing of the new technologies, but the institution owns the patent,” indicated Carlos Báez Pagán, technology manager of the trust’s Technology Transfer Office. “We support inventions that have the potential to be commercial.”

The cost of an application for a patent within the U.S.A. can oscillate anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, but the fee for an international patent depends on the country, the need to translate documents and to comply with other rules.

Since its inception three years ago, the Technology Transfer Office has obtained 25 patents and manages a portfolio of 36 inventions, which include therapeutic or drug delivery innovations and medical devices.

It has also filed 9 petitions for provisional patents, 5 regular patents and 13 international patents in countries like Canada, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand and Australia.

The Fight Against Breast Cancer MBQ Pharma was officially launched just over a year ago by a group of scientists from the Un…

Báez indicated that a provisional patent, only issued in the U.S., is requested when an inventor needs to publish an article in the very early stages of the research and wants to protect the intellectual rights of the invention; it expires in one year.

He added that, aside from holding a U.S. patent, they have also secured international patents in Australia, Canada and Germany for the breast cancer compound to prevent metastasis.

“MBQ Pharma is the first start-up created to commercialize a drug developed at the UPR,” he pointed out. “It has the license to commercialize that intellectual property. Eventually, when the company starts selling the drug, the UPR will receive royalties from those sales,” Báez indicated.

Inventors also receive royalties. Scientists at the UPR receive 34 percent of the revenues the institution receives and scientists at the Sistema Ana G. Méndez get 50 percent.

This is Kevane Grant Thornton’s Formula to Success The accounting and advisory firm celebrates its 45th anniversary this year

“Researchers and inventors have to reimburse the institution’s investment in the patent process before they can collect royalties,” Báez said.

The trust has also collaborated with the UPR on patenting a compound meant to treat malaria created at Adelfa Serrano’s laboratory, a well-known scientist at the Medical Sciences Campus. Báez mentioned that, for this invention, the trust filed an international patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) seeking protection in several countries. “The PCT allows you 18 months to decide the countries where you want to file a patent.”

They are not frequent, but the technology manager said his office had recently received three more invention disclosures that are currently under evaluation.

“We are open to working with other universities and institutions. We have the resources to help them navigate the process,” Báez stated.