The Agricultural Experiment Station of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) will suffer a 50 percent cut in its budget for the next fiscal year 2021-2022, beginning on July 1 this year, which is equivalent to a virtual closure, as reported by the chair of the House Agriculture Committee, Jorge A. Rivera Segarra.
The Agricultural Experiment Station currently has 240 employees distributed in six substations around Puerto Rico (Lajas, Isabela, Adjuntas, Juana Díaz, Corozal and Gurabo) and two research centers (established in Río Piedras and Mayagüez).
“It is highly contradictory to drastically reduce the budget of the institution that works on options to increase the efficiency of local production, maintains collections of fruit trees, collaborates in the teaching of boys and girls, young university students, farmers and other people who are interested in knowing about our agriculture,” Rivera said.
Specifically, the Popular Democratic Party lawmaker informed that according to the Station, its annual $12 million a year budget will be slashed to $6 million. “That would condemn our agriculture to lose the institution that offers services to farmers such as the sale of seeds, soil analysis and options to counteract pests,” the legislator explained, adding that he will begin an investigation to learn the motives behind the big budget slash.
Rivera’s comments came as Puerto Rico is trying to promote agriculture as a local industry and in particular, agro-tourism, which has become popular in recent years.
Moreover, he lambasted the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for allocating $750 million for the public-private partnership contract between LUMA Energy and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, while slashing dollars from the program designed to “support the future of Puerto Rico’s agriculture.
“The Agriculture Committee that I preside presented a positive report on the 10th House bill to create the Food Safety Advisory Council, attached to the Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico. It aims to provide advice, analysis and development of proposals for the design of a public policy that addresses food security in Puerto Rico,” Rivera stated.
The measure was approved despite opposition from representatives from the New Progressive Party, whom Rivera claimed “have not explained to date why they oppose Puerto Rico to work effectively and scientifically on its food security, given that a measure for those same purposes that was signed during the Alejandro García Padilla administration was repealed by [former Gov.] Ricardo Rosselló.”
UPR President Responds
Meanwhile, the UPR’s administration denied that a drastic cut is contemplated for the Agricultural Experiment Station. “For the next fiscal year, the budget allocation to the Agricultural Experiment Station will remain similar to the current one. The UPR Fiscal Plan has not been certified; therefore, there is still no final budget,” said UPR President Jorge Haddock.
He added that the academic institution’s administration has been working “ardently and responsibly” to retain its services offered through the Station, despite budget slashes that have impacted the public university system. The Station “plays an extremely important role for the University, especially at this time when the need to promote sustainable agriculture to promote economic development and food security on the island has been demonstrated,” he affirmed.
Haddock added that the island’s main institution of higher learning has established a new master’s degree program in Farming Economy, the only one of its kind in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. “We continue to position the University globally and create innovative programs that contribute to the development of Puerto Rico,” he asserted.
