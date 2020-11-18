For the second year in a row, the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) is on the list of the top 40 universities in Latin America and advanced its position to no. 37, according to the latest edition of QS World University Rankings, published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which is a leading international higher-education network.
In just one year, the UPR advanced three places, from no. 40, in the list of 410 participating universities in Latin America and the Caribbean. The institutions are evaluated on the basis of various criteria, including academic excellence; faculty members with doctorate degrees; scope and impact of research being conducted; and the use of new technologies, among other indicators, said UPR President Jorge Haddock.
With 11 campuses islandwide and more than 50,000 students enrolled, the UPR, founded in 1903, is Puerto Rico’s main public university. The institution generates two-thirds of all scientific publications on the island and publishes seven times as much as private higher-education institutions in Puerto Rico, according to the UPR.
At present, the UPR develops 90 percent of research in Puerto Rico and its academic offerings includes 446 academic degrees and more than 11,400 online courses. In addition, UPR’s Law School is the only one accredited on the island by the American Bar Association and the Association of American Law Schools.
“In the historical context in which we find ourselves, it is a great satisfaction and achievement for the University of Puerto Rico that studies of this magnitude show the teaching, academic and scientific quality that distinguishes our institution, which we are transforming together with the whole team, and the university community, to maximize the educational experience of our students. This validates the work plans we have developed over the past two years,” Haddock said in a statement.
The QS survey has been published since 2011 and is one of the most important measurement platforms in the world. The QS survey comprises different global rankings in five independent regions, such as Asia, the Arab Region and Latin America, among others, explained Wilma Santiago Gabrielini, the director of Institutional Positioning and Global Alliances at the UPR.
“Ascending to this position validates that the University of Puerto Rico is not only the first on the island, but is an avant-garde, innovative institution with a high research profile, as well as promoting business in its curricula and the university’s work. The transformation that has begun will allow us to compete globally with the most important higher-education institutions,” she said.
“This survey gives us an X-ray of how our university is doing in different areas and presents us with the challenges and opportunities that the institution must know to improve competitiveness and thus, attract more local and international students. In turn, this helps us develop new exchange programs and have access to new funds,” Gabrielini added.
According to the current QS rankings, the top-five universities in Latin America are Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile; Universidade São Paolo in Brazil; Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico; Universidad de Chile; and Universidade Estadual Campinas in Brazil.
Continuing Challenges
In recent years, the UPR has been facing a number of challenges, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic that reached Puerto Rico in March. Falling enrollment due to fewer high school graduates and a shrinking population in Puerto Rico; a pension system that is at serious risk of insolvency in about 10 years; and an aging infrastructure endanger UPR’s future as the jewel of the Puerto Rico education system, according to the 2020 UPR Fiscal Plan.
The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another challenge to UPR as it is looking to expand its distance learning capabilities for at least a portion of the student population, rethinking residences and challenged by how to provide the full student experience in this time of crisis.
