As of 4 pm on Thursday, LUMA informs its customers that due to ongoing unplanned outages in the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) generation facilities and the ongoing planned maintenance in other generation facilities, there is limited generation capacity in the system.
LUMA depends on PREPA Generation to ensure all the transmission and distribution system can supply the system demand, the company said in a statement. "LUMA will continue to update customers with regards to this situation through social media in the event other PREPA unplanned outages affect LUMA customers."
Power outages have impacted thousands of customers across the island since last night, the latest in a string of blackouts in Puerto Rico and a fire at a substation in San Juan. The lack of electricity is also affecting water services in some communities.
