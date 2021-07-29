The Puerto Rico Ports Authority, Health Department and the Tourism Company have issued a directive that when cruises restart on the island, passengers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to go ashore.
Those who are not fully vaccinated must stay on board their ships. This includes those who have tested negative for the coronavirus. The measure is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The directive will affect the passengers of Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras vessel, which is scheduled to dock in Old San Juan on Aug. 3.
“As part of the conversations we have had and the agreement we have reached with Carnival as a result of the conditional order to sail issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Ports, Health and Tourism have implemented safeguards to allow the entry of cruise ships in the safest way possible, ”said Ports Executive Director Joel Pizá Batiz.
“Before docking, the cruise ship must send a statement to certify the percentage of people vaccinated inside the ship, as well as a manifest of the unvaccinated. Those ships that do not comply will not be able to dock at our docks," he added.
In order to sail, Carnival cruises must have a minimum of 95 percent of passengers and crew vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition to vaccination requirements, the protocols require all unvaccinated passengers to undergo a molecular PCR test prior to boarding.
Meanwhile, the executive director of the Tourism Company, Carlos Mercado, indicated that “the restart of cruise operations on the island marks another milestone in the sector's recovery plan. That is why we receive with great enthusiasm the agreement between Carnival Cruise Line and the government of Puerto Rico.”
