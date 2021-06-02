Foundation for Puerto Rico, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the island’s economic development and resilience, has presented a series of initiatives to revamp the island’s northern region based on a novel program designed in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The purpose of this program, called the Bottom Up Destination Recovery Initiative (Bottom Up), is to reactivate economic activity in various regions outside the San Juan metropolitan area, based on sustainable solutions, focused on supporting communities so they may be more resilient and proactive in the development of their essential social, natural and cultural assets for the area’s tourism development.

Since its beginning, Bottom Up - funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration - has promoted immersion in the corresponding communities and has been carried out in 14 municipalities: Aguadilla, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Cabo Rojo, Camuy, Ceiba, Fajardo, Humacao, Isabela, Luquillo, Manatí, Naguabo, Orocovis and San Germán.

“Our program seeks to strengthen communities to stimulate their recovery and assist with the infrastructure necessary for their development. Through collaboration with a diverse group within the same community, we work on developing destination plans. These plans establish a guide to projects and proposals to develop the assets of the region, and thus attract more visitors, both local and international. All recommendations within these plans seek to have a positive effect on the economic development of the communities,” said Annie Mayol, president and Chief Operating Officer for Foundation for Puerto Rico.

During the two-day virtual event, the nonprofit discussed the development plans for two groups composed of two northern municipalities each; Group 1 included Arecibo and Camuy, while Group 2 focused on Barceloneta and Manatí. Specifically, following two six-month phases on evaluating the needs and assets of these towns, Foundation for Puerto Rico outlined strategies to optimize their tourism potential.

The region-specific recommendations for Arecibo and Camuy underscore a set of investments that reflect the region’s strategic position as an easily accessible, day-trip destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers, with the entity highlighting that they are both rich in history, architecture, Puerto Rican culture, and with scenic oceanfront dining experiences.

Focusing on Nature’s Wonders

As such, the development plan for these includes the following recommendations: investing in the public environment of the urban center of Arecibo to create a more welcoming and active experience; more security measures at the recently reopened Camuy River Cave Park; improving the property adjacent to Camuy’s Cueva del Indio (a cave popular with locals and visitors); and expanding Hatillo’s Finca Pajuil to Arecibo to offer more lodging opportunities.

For Barceloneta and Manatí, the nonprofit also highlighted their oceanfront restaurants and beaches, as well as their opportunities in agrotourism and “voluntourism” (volunteering and tourism).

The recommendations for this group are: establishing Manatí’s Fruits of the Guacabo as the agriculture center of the northern region; revitalizing Playa de los Tubos in Manatí to build a conglomerate of activities; improving the visitor experience at Manatí’s Playa Mar Chiquita by adding sanitation spaces; revitalizing Manatí’s urban center, including a redesign of the Recreation Plaza and the former José de Diego School; and connecting coastal assets and beachfront restaurant clusters through a shared multi-use trail that allows residents and visitors to explore the region by bike, other micromobility options, or on foot.

“Through Bottom Up, we have supported over 500 nonprofit organizations and more than 600 businesses, and distributed more than 2,000 products to promote resilience such as solar lights and water tanks. Also, we have conducted more than 95 workshops with over 3,800 participants. We recently donated around $588,000 worth of solar panels and batteries to 21 nonprofit organizations that provide essential services during emergencies to communities. We are confident that the future implementation of the destination plans by the communities and other collaborators will have a multiplier effect, and will contribute significantly to the economic development of the municipalities,” said Michelle Torres, manager of Bottom Up.

She emphasized that Foundation for Puerto Rico receives input from the towns’ entrepreneurs, municipal offices, community leaders, nonprofits and other residents to create community-driven results.