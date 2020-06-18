Over the past few days, several people have informed the Universal call center that they have received phone calls from a company by the name of Link After, which requests information and personal data claiming that they represent Universal.
When a person dials (787) 641-0947 they are indicated that it is a marketing company that represents banks, insurance companies, and others, and that a representative will return the call.
Universal clarified that it has no relationship with the company Link After and that this company does not provide services to Universal or to any of the companies that are part of the Group. Furthermore, they are not authorized to speak or request information on behalf of Universal.
"We urge you not to provide any information, either by phone, in person or by email to protect your identity. Universal referred the complaint to the relevant authorities and the Office of the Insurance Commissioner," the insurance company stated.
For any questions, Universal's official Customer Service line is (787) 641-7171.
