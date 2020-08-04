United Airlines announced it plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September, including flights to Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America and to continue to add ways to visit popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico.
The airline intends to fly 37% of its overall schedule in September as compared to the same period last year and is a 4% increase in capacity compared to what is planned for August 2020. United is also extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through August 31.
Throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, United is expanding across each region by adding 20 new routes for September.
Highlights of United's schedule include:
Starting new service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Chicago and Washington-Dulles.
Resuming service from Houston to Aguascalientes, Tampico and Veracruz in Mexico.
Starting new service between New York/Newark and St. Thomas.
Resuming service between Costa Rica and Houston and New York/Newark.
Adding more ways to get to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, including resuming service from Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.
Resuming service between Denver and Cabo San Lucas.
Increasing the number of flights between Houston and Quito, Ecuador.
"We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances. "In September, we're adding even more options for leisure travelers or those who want to visit friends and relatives, whether that's within the United States or around the world."
