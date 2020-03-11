Did you know that 90 percent of commercial airplanes worldwide have at least one part that was manufactured in Puerto Rico?
Did you know that only about 20 percent of the world’s population have had the opportunity to fly on an airplane?
These two interesting facts were among the tidbits that your correspondent learned when covering the announcement by United Technologies Corp. and the National Academy Foundation (NAF) on their $3 million partnership to expand NAF Academies of Engineering to Puerto Rico and beyond.
“The aerospace industry is growing worldwide and it has become an important segment in Puerto Rico,” said Gilberto Montes, general manager of Collins Aerospace on the island, noting that a main cluster is in Aguadilla and another in Santa Isabel. Collins Aerospace is a subsidiary of United Technologies.
“Flying is becoming more and more accessible worldwide and we expect the gap [between those who have flown and those who have not] to close in the coming years,” he said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
With the demand in air travel continuing to grow, it is important for Puerto Rico to develop the local talent pool in the industry, particularly in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), he noted. “We want to develop interest in STEM at an early age, so that hopefully, students can continue on to college… We want to provide equal opportunities to those in public schools so that they also have the chance to have careers in these fields,” he said.
The partnership, consisting of a $3 million funding commitment over three years, aims to expand NAF’s well-established and successful Academies of Engineering, bringing STEM programs to under-resourced public high schools in Puerto Rico, Palm Beach County, Florida and across the United States.
The commitment will also extend to supporting NAF’s Academies of IT and engaging NAF alumni through its NAFTrack platform. Through its partnership with NAF, United Technologies will prioritize the development of a pipeline of diverse technical talent and includes internship opportunities.
Two public high schools have been chosen in Puerto Rico: Benito Cerezo High School and Elvira Colon High School, which will serve as the inaugural sites for Puerto Rico’s first NAF Academies of Engineering. Both schools are close to United Technology’s Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems facilities, making it possible for employees to volunteer and work side-by-side with students.
Josymar Acosta, president and general manager of Pratt & Whitney Puerto Rico—a United Technologies company—explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that initially, 25-30 9th grade students at each school will participate at the engineering academy. Every year, the program will continue with successive students so that eventually, the program will be available at all high school grade levels.
Importance of Providing Opportunities
Acosta and Montez, both Puerto Rican, are examples of the opportunities available in the aerospace industry. Both are graduates of the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez Campus, with degrees in engineering, and with hard work and dedication, they have forged successful careers in STEM. Acosta is a graduate of Benito Cerezo and said she was proud and honored to go back to her old high school with the hope of inspiring other students to follow her footsteps.
“United Technologies is incredibly proud to partner with NAF, an organization that is transforming the STEM learning environment with tangible, hands-on learning opportunities for high school students in underserved communities,” said Greg Hayes, the company’s chairman and CEO. “These academies will expose generations of students in Puerto Rico to STEM classes, mentorships and company internships, bringing to life what a future career in engineering and technology can look like.”
Through the partnership, United Technologies and NAF will bring professional engineering expertise into the classroom. And, by offering a variety of work-based learning engagements such as company visits, mentoring and paid high school internships, the two organizations are helping these to be college and career ready.
The two new engineering academies in Puerto Rico are also joining a nationwide network of 600 academies offering “school within a school” career-themed programs. With a focus on providing opportunities for women and minorities in STEM fields, NAF serves more than 100,000 students throughout the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs
To highlight the job opportunities in their respective fields, Acosta told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that Pratt & Whitney is currently hiring 100 people for supply chain positions and is looking for 15 software engineers in Puerto Rico.
Based on a quick perusal of United Technologies’ website, the company is looking to hire 72 people for various positions in Puerto Rico, such as engineering (22), operations (20) and supply chain (5). Collins Aerospace, meanwhile, has 28 job openings on the island.
Engineering jobs in the aerospace industry are well paid, according to 2018 figures—the latest available—from Puerto Rico’s Labor Department. For example, the average salary for electrical engineers is $51,490 a year; for mechanical engineers $50,630 annually; and computer hardware engineers $62,210 a year.
United Technologies employs over 2,000 people on the island in the design and manufacturing of aerospace technologies for jet engines, air management and electrical systems.
For its part, Pratt & Whitney employs more than 850 people locally; employees design, evaluate and support gas turbine engines, airframe systems and other aerospace products.
