The president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), Jesús Vázquez Rivera, assured that business owners are complying with the health protocols against COVID-19 and that security agencies need to act directly with the tourists that have raised concern in San Juan.

"In the past weeks, we have seen large interventions from government agencies in commercial establishments, which have caused closures and fines. We are aware that most business owners are complying with their protocols and we know that there is an avalanche of tourists in the metro areas that are not helping with the cause and they don't follow rules. But, from what we have seen... they always punish the innocent," the CUD president said.

According to Vázquez, he has received complaints from several merchants who are facing daily interventions in their businesses, adding that these businesses are being "persecuted."

"We call on the relevant agencies to analyze their interventions and not do so on a whim, this seriously affects businesses that have been suffering the economic impact for a year," he stated.

Vázquez underscored that it has already been a year since the pandemic hit Puerto Rico and entrepreneurs have struggled to keep their businesses open.

"Resilience and courage have been the song of these months. Small and medium-sized merchants have been the most affected and attacked during all this time, even when they have shown that they meet all the requirements," he opined.

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo informed that he had met with senior officials of the Municipal Police over the weekend to address the issue of tourists who are engaging in irresponsible behavior. However, these affairs extend to Carolina's Isla Verde sector and residents keep uploading videos on social media that showcase multiple unrelated instances of public indecency on a day-by-day basis. One video shared this week shows several tourists fighting outside a business, which ended in broken windows.