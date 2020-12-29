To avoid the closure of hundreds of stores in the new year -after not being able to dissipate the losses accumulated over the year with Christmas sales- the United Retailers Association (CUD by its Spanish acronym) urged the incoming government to decree a moratorium for all merchants who are not in the capacity to meet their financial obligations.
CUD President Jesús Vázquez Rivera told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that many local businesses didn't close their doors, expecting relief from the bonanza that Christmas usually brings, which did not happen this year given the limitations imposed by the government and the fall in the consumption pattern.
So far, the retail industry projects to end the year with losses of $2 billion. This means that 2020 will close 15 percent below the $32,157 million (over $32.1 billion) registered at the end of 2019. Christmas usually represents 30 percent of total business sales.
“The country's economy is at a point that is worrying and every day the economic obligations continue to accumulate. Most of the businesses on the Island have been seriously affected by the situation of the pandemic. Losses already exceed $2 billion in retail sales for the small and midsize-business owner," Vázquez said.
He urged Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi to seriously analyze the situation because he believes that if the necessary measures are not taken in the short term, bankruptcy filings will emerge significantly. In his opinion, this scenario would increase the level of unemployment and affect government coffers.
The executive recommends that the moratorium be for merchants and all citizens economically affected by the pandemic. “The employer is affected and, likewise, their entire work team is affected, as they also have obligations to pay. The banks continue to collect their loans and citizens have to bite the bullet to be able to comply," Vázquez said.
The CUD president underscored that, so far, 2,500 local businesses have been forces to permanently shut down. According to estimates by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, between 20 percent to 30 percent of the roughly 43,000 existing businesses on the island would permanently close down.
"2,500 businesses have closed. I know that they have also opened many businesses, but they are businesses that are registered for State Department purposes, but they are not generating capital like those that have already closed. Many that have not closed will close in January and commercial bankruptcies will emerge in the first quarter of 2021," he added.
Moreover, regarding the federal economic stimulus bill, Vázquez believes that it will not be enough to stop the impending avalanche of losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.