The president of the United Retailers Center (CUD, Spanish acronym), Jesús E. Vázquez Rivera, lambasted Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's support of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
"We know that Governor Pierluisi's message to increase the minimum wage is laudable. We all want Puerto Rico to be prosperous and to improve the quality of life of its citizens, but you have to see the reality of the country," Váquez said.
The CUD president argued that an increase of this magnitude would force the closure of more than 50 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
"We listened to the [designated secretary of Economic Development], Manuel Cidre, and in his explanation he talks about the impact this would have. In mega-stores and large factories, this salary could be paid, but small and medium-sized companies, which are the largest employer, will find it impossible," he underscored.
Vázquez believes that a gradual hike would be more viable for business owners.
"Rep. Joel Franqui is resubmitting a project on the salary increase, and that project has more viability, since it is one that intends to increase the minimum wage for several years, with real and competitive increases," he stated.
Vázquez stated: “we have to be less passionate and see the reality of the Puerto Rican economy. First the government has to improve the way of doing business in the country."
"Every day there is a new increase, electricity and water increase, we have an inventory tax, the cost of maritime transportation has risen significantly, and now there is also an increase in the transportation business. What business can increase a living wage for its employees when it has so many obligations to pay?" he opined.
The CUD president stressed that raising the current $7.25 to $15 would have a $5 billion impact on the private sector's payrolls. Due to the economic crisis exacerbated by the government's executive orders, Vázquez highlighted that implementing the rise now would devastate commercial establishments.
The discussion of raising the minimum wage is also gaining traction in the U.S. Congress, particularly from the Democratic Party and "progressives." Sen. Bernard "Bernie" Sanders (I-Vt.) unveiled last week a legislation that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage over a five-year period. According to the Associated Press, he has already been backed by at least 37 Senate Democrats.
Meanwhile, Rep. Héctor Ferrer of Puerto Rico's Popular Democratic Party proposed last month to create a committee to evaluate raising the state minimum wage to $15.
