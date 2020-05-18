The coronavirus crisis is taking a heavy toll on Puerto Rico’s businesses and workers. The unemployment rate in Puerto Rico could be hovering around 31.4 percent, according to preliminary calculations on different data compiled by the local Labor Department.
By contrast, the island’s unemployment rate was 7.8 percent in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The agency has received some 238,934 claims of unemployment insurance since March 16, which is added to the estimated 94,000 people who were unemployed in January of this year, for at least 332,934 people without jobs today.
The island’s labor force is just over 1 million people, which means that nearly one in three workers are now without a job. Puerto Rico’s strict lockdown began on March 15, with the majority of businesses closed, with the exception of those deemed “essential services.” While the lockdown has been eased since last week and hundreds of businesses have made plans to reopen, thousands of people have been laid off or furloughed.
Through the CARES Act, the federal government has been trying to mitigate the economic costs of the coronavirus through billions in forgivable loans to small businesses, payments of $1,200 for each taxpaying adult and an additional $600 a week in temporary unemployment benefits until July 31, among others.
Based on various calculations, unemployment benefits in Puerto Rico could reach $790 a week until the cutoff date. Generally, the average unemployment benefit in Puerto Rico is $190 a week.
The median annual income in Puerto Rico is about $20,296 a year, which means that with the temporary addition of $600 a week in unemployment benefits, a newly jobless person could be making more on unemployment than he or she did while working.
U.S. Unemployment Rises To 14.7 Percent
The U.S. unemployment rate has also risen more than four times since February to at least 14.7 percent, a level last seen when the country was in the throes of the Great Depression of the 1930s. In February, the nation’s unemployment rate was just 3.5 percent.
The U.S. Labor Department reported that 20.5 million jobs vanished in April in the worst monthly loss on record, triggered by the coast-to-coast shutdowns of factories, stores, offices and other businesses.
The breathtaking collapse is certain to intensify the push-pull across the U.S. over how and when to ease the stay-at-home restrictions.
“The jobs report from hell is here,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, “one never seen before and unlikely to be seen again barring another pandemic or meteor hitting the Earth.”
The nationwide unemployment report indicated that the vast majority of those laid off in April — roughly 75 percent — consider their job loss temporary, a result of businesses that were forced to suddenly close but hope to reopen and recall their laid-off workers.
Whether most of those workers can return anytime soon, though, will be determined by how well policymakers, businesses and the public deal with the health crisis. Economists worry it will take years to recover all the jobs lost.
The meltdown has occurred with startling speed. In February, unemployment was at a more than 50-year low of 3.5 percent, and the economy had added jobs every month for a record 9 1/2 years. In March, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.
“In just two months the unemployment rate has gone from the lowest rate in 50 years to the highest rate in almost 90 years,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial.
Nearly all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the financial meltdown has now been lost in one month.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
