Nearly two months after Puerto Rico was put under lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the local government decided to implement a plan that would gradually reinstate the economy while placing a keen emphasis on public health.

In light of the uncertainty shrouding government processes and the preciseness of COVID-19 data on the island, some businesses that are not or were not exempt from the restrictions in multiple executive orders that banned on-site work have had to look for ways to reconcile the need to keep the economic gear running and safeguarding workers’ well-being, with differing outcomes.

Bea Riefkohl, an English teacher to middle and high school students at Colegio Adianez in Guaynabo, resorted to online classroom tools to maintain the academic flow amid the pandemic.

“It was an easy transition for me. I have co-workers who did not find it easy. I love change, I love challenges, and I saw it as a challenge. How can I engage my students as I teach them in the [virtual] classroom and keep the classes dynamic even if it is through Zoom and other platforms,” she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, adding that the key to a successful virtual teaching/learning experience is to maintain constant communication.

Prior to the quarantine, Riefkohl would typically punch the clock at 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Now, she starts reading every email and message at roughly 6:30 a.m. and continues working until 7:30 p.m. onward, trying to come up with new ways to diversify the class dynamic while following up on her students’ questions and concerns.

She affirmed that her supervisor, the school principal, upholds an open communication channel that allows her to remain confident despite the overall ambiguity experienced islandwide.

But many workers are not at ease. Iancarlo Maraver, who has been working in the Claims Department at Optum PR for five months, saw his workflow interrupted because of the COVID-19 emergency measures, but is currently working from home because the company provided its employees with hardware to perform their duties remotely.

Although he is able to generate income, Maraver stated that the global scope of the virus makes his future in the company uncertain.

“A main personal concern is losing my job. If the company decides that they can no longer operate on the island because of the situation, hundreds of people would be left in the streets. I can help my family in the meantime because I am the only one working right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, an employee at a bank’s call center department, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that he is currently not working. The financial institution faced some initial struggles in setting up a system so that staff can work remotely while keeping the offices open for others who choose not to or can’t work from home, as the company reportedly does not provide equipment, like computers, to take home.

With no equipment that could facilitate working remotely, the employee bemoaned that he is at odds between returning to the office or continuing to postpone his labor until the virus threat is controlled because he is a patient of chronic disease.

“I’m very anxious. Living with a compromised immune system has been challenging during this whole period. My job has been understanding of my situation for the most part, but there’s always this lingering uncertainty that I won’t have a job to go back to once things get back to normal, if they ever do,” he said, adding that his employer’s health insurance is critical for his treatment.

Although the P.R. Department of Labor recently approved unemployment benefits for him, the $190 he will receive weekly is just over half the amount he regularly earns and he has not yet received the $1,200 federal stimulus.

The local Labor Department is still in the process of starting the transfers for the temporary $600 a week in unemployment benefits that was granted under the CARES coronavirus aid package, which would be retroactive.

Regarding an extended lockdown or interrupted workflow, the interviewees had similar opinions.

Because schools were deemed at higher risk of infection than other establishments and businesses, Riefkohl expressed approval at maintaining the current virtual learning strategy. The anonymous worker also favors a lockdown but said that both the public and private sectors need to find alternatives and solutions for the working class, particularly those who, like him, lack the tools to work remotely.

Meanwhile, Maraver acknowledged the need to contain COVID-19, but is discontent with the administration’s performance during the state of pandemic.

“The lockdown hasn't been easy. I understand trying to minimize contagion spread, but there are a lot things more concerning to me than the lockdown. We are seeing how the Puerto Rico government is doing questionable business with shady companies right under our noses. These decisions could and will probably cost lives,” Maraver said, alluding to the failed purchase of 1 million rapid test kits—a process that resulted in legislative hearings to determine accountability.