There is no doubt that 2020 was an atypical year, as mobility stopped for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the gradual return to activities allowed the Uber app to support the mobility of millions of people around the world, including Puerto Rico.
Reviewing the trends of the year in the Uber Puerto Rico app, it stands out that the most popular travel destination among Puerto Ricans was the Plaza Las Américas shopping mall in San Juan.
“At Uber we want to continue being part of the economic reactivation; we support companies, collaborating partners, delivery partners, as well as the initiatives of local entrepreneurs, who found an ally in the Uber and Uber Eats apps that allowed them to generate additional profits in times of social distancing and without them having to leave their homes or offices,” said Carolina Coto, Communications leader for Central America and the Caribbean.
The app stands out for its response during the pandemic, especially with new products such as Uber Flash, an option that makes it easier for users to send articles from home. In addition, the app launched Uber Shopping, an option that supports the delivery efforts of supermarkets, pharmacies and other establishments, and at the same time provides more travel opportunities for driving partners.
Meanwhile, the app entered into an alliance with Puma Energy where the drivers and delivery partners receive discounts on the purchase of gasoline at service stations.
Uber Eats Reveals Consumer Trends
Uber Eats has not stopped its operations during the COVID-19 crisis; rather, in Puerto Rico the app became the perfect ally for businesses that kept their home services active. Users also enjoyed their favorite food even during social distancing, by requesting their orders through the app.
In Puerto Rico, the most requested menu items on the Uber Eats app in 2020 were hamburgers and nuggets. The app’s data also revealed that Puerto Rico residents are partial to American and Mexican cuisines.
During 2020, Uber Eats gave way to new business segments such as supermarkets, pharmacies, florists and liquor stores among others; closing the year with more than 600 local business partners in the app.
“The data shows us the evolution in the preferences of Puerto Ricans, who saw the Uber Eats app as the perfect alternative to access their favorite food in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. It is worth mentioning that during 2020, the Uber Eats app gave diners the opportunity to thank the efforts of the delivery partners and also of the restaurants through an extra [tip],” Coto said.
