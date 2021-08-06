Uber, the app that transformed mobility in Puerto Rico, increases its value proposition with the launch of Uber Rent.
With this new modality, platform users can reserve and rent a car.
Uber Rent joins the platform, which now centralizes its various modalities in the same app. The user has access to a range of options, including mobility with Uber; food orders and essential purchases and others by Uber Eats, and receiving and shipping of items with Uber Flash.
The initiative aims to simplify the experience in the Uber app, providing levels of convenience to better meet the current realities of users.
"Puerto Rico is the ideal destination to launch Uber Rent and other innovations, as it is an avant-garde market that is distinguished by its vision of the future," said Víctor Jaen, general manager of Uber in Panama and the Caribbean.
With Uber Rent, users can rent through the app all types of cars from recognized car rental companies in Puerto Rico, such as Avis. The rental can be done during the day or for extended periods.
Read more about this and other Uber initiatives on the Aug. 11, 2021 e-Edition of The Weekly Journal.
