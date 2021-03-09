As consumers increasingly turn to technology to make purchases and get errands done, Uber Eats continues to expand its offer beyond restaurants. The app is strengthening itself as an ecommerce platform, integrating pharmacies, florists and now supermarkets such as Jetson and convenience services such as La Comprita.
Uber Eats saw a 45% increase in orders from supermarkets and convenience stores between August 2020 and January 2021. Among the items most ordered by Puerto Ricans were beer and ice cream. The app also registered unique orders of more than $450.00. The trend confirms that users are turning to virtual supermarkets as an option to stock up on supplies for their kitchens and homes.
“Consumer realities have changed. At Uber Eats we use our technology to innovate and better serve their needs. For this reason, we offer reliable experiences with deliveries from a variety of businesses such as restaurants, pharmacies, florists, toy stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. This is a concerted effort to support local businesses and the thousands of partner couriers on the island who use the app to generate extra income,” said Carolina Coto, Uber's Head of Communications for the Caribbean and Central America.
Giving way to e-commerce
When Jetson launched its “dark store” concept (a business that does not have a physical location and whose sales are 100% online), the virtual supermarket called on Uber Eats to manage the delivery of its orders.
“Customers are looking for convenience, which is why our promise is to complete orders in an hour or less. Uber Eats helps us deliver on that promise. Their business model supports our mission, as we have the backing of a vast pool of partner couriers to make deliveries, as well as a world-class logistics and technology chain that customers trust,” said Andrés Fournier, owner of Jetson.
For his part, Juan Colón, owner of La Comprita, also noted the value of Uber Eats to navigate the new market reality. “Customers count on our performance and quality of service. Uber Eats plays a central role in both, especially for small and medium orders that are generally not cost effective for traditional supermarkets. In alliance with Uber Eats, we can serve this niche segment in a more agile and efficient way.”
Both merchants recognize Uber Eats' commitment to supporting and strengthening the local business ecosystem. "They are a true ally; their priority is the success and wellbeing of local entrepreneurs," said Fournier.
To increase ease of access, the Uber Eats app features an "Essentials" icon. When pressed, the user is presented with a selection of businesses, supermarkets, and other convenience stores. By selecting it, users will be able to see the options of shops available in their area. Currently, the app has over 950 restaurants and businesses in Puerto Rico, many of them local ventures.
