The Uber Eats app announced service expansion to the southern city of Ponce. As of today, users can use the app to order dishes from their favorite restaurants with the touch of a button.
Meanwhile, restaurants can expand their customer base and Ponceños can use the app to earn extra earnings as drivers if they decide to register with Uber Eats. The initiative is an example of how an increasing number of Puerto Ricans turn to delivery intermediation apps to maintain the continuity of their lives under the “new normal.”
The expansion to Ponce takes place within the context of Uber Eats’ second anniversary in Puerto Rico, a period during which the app has transformed the way people consume from and support their favorite restaurants. Ponce joins Canóvanas as the municipalities where the app has been made available this year. In just two years, Uber Eats expanded its service area outside the metropolitan area to Bayamón, Caguas, Carolina, Dorado, Guaynabo and Trujillo Alto. The app does not rule out further availability in other municipalities soon.
According to Carolina Coto, Communications leader for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean, “We are happy to arrive in La Perla del Sur, a dynamic and forward-looking municipality. In just two years, Uber Eats has changed the way Puerto Ricans enjoy their favorite restaurants, as well as empowering businesses with a new model that complements their current operations. We have also been an important alternative for people to generate extra earnings as drivers. Thanks to the support of diners and restaurants, the app continually strengthens its impact, meeting the needs of people and businesses.”
In its initial phase in Ponce, Uber Eats features the menus of international chains such as Chili's, PF Chang's, Romano Macaroni & Grill, Wendy's, Popeye's, Starbucks, It's Just Wing and local restaurants such as Coffee House at The Fox Hotel, Taquería Monterrey and Acai Express. Coto assured that more businesses will join the app as the market develops.
Two years redefining the local market
Data recently shared by Uber Eats suggests that the app has been an important source of support for the business community in times of crisis. The growth that the platform experienced in 2020 vs. 2019, is the result of the backing it has received from the local market, with more than 200 local, chain and international restaurants registered in the app. Similarly, there was a 60% increase in people who were activate on the platform as drivers, taking advantage of the opportunity to generate extra earnings. Also, there was an 80% increase in active users on the app.
Uber Eats has also expanded its portfolio of businesses beyond restaurants. Recent efforts include the integration of a variety of local small and mediums-sized businesses such as pharmacies, convenience stores, liquor stores, grocery stores and toy stores. Recently Uber Eats created an alliance with Jetson, a Puerto Rican startup created this year as the first 100% virtual supermarket on the island. Through the agreement, Uber Eats is the company's exclusive delivery intermediation platform.
“Jetson is a 100% digital venture, so it was important to partner with an equally technological strategic partner to support our delivery program. Uber Eats is the undisputed leader in this sector, with proven experience and unrivaled business intelligence, in addition to having knowledge that helps us meet the expectations of our customers in terms of professional service,” said Andrés Fournier, founder and CEO of Jetson.
The big winner of these Uber Eats initiatives are the users, who increasingly have access to more items through the platform. All things told, Uber Eats figures prominently as an entity helping to drive a strong marketplace.
Local performance mirrors global trends
Uber Eats’ achievements in Puerto Rico echo what is happening globally, confirming the app as an important economic engine for cities. Regarding this third quarter of the year, the app has half a million restaurant partners in more than 6,000 cities on six continents.
Other metrics that affirm Uber Eats’ global impact:
• 70% - Increase in active partner restaurants year-over-year
• + 70% - Growth of monthly active users in the third quarter
• 60% - Increase in new restaurant registrations year-over-year
• 135% - Acceleration of gross delivery bookings worth $8.6 billion, year-over-year (compared to 113% in the previous quarter)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.