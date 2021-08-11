After a series of trials and lessons, Uber is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Puerto Rico by extending its services to provide a more cohesive experience for its users.

When Uber launched its app locally in July 2016, it was met with some resistance from the public sector and the island’s taxi drivers, who called for restrictions on pick-up spots for Uber drivers, even clashing with the latter during the initial months. Since then, Uber has been embraced by residents and tourists alike, allowing the company to diversify its offer.

Víctor Jaen, general manager for Uber in Panama and the Caribbean, reported that since 2016, more than 20,000 people in Puerto Rico have registered as driving partners in the app, traveling over 90 million miles in trips. In addition, 1.7 million Puerto Rico residents registered and used the app at least once on the island during the past five years. Of these, 34,000 took their first trip on Uber during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from ride-hailing, the brand offers diverse services. For instance, users may order food, groceries, alcohol and convenience items, and have them delivered to their doors through Uber Eats, a separate app. Earlier this year, this extension introduced the Eats Pass subscription, which for $9.99 a month saves users 5 percent on orders worth $15 or more from participating restaurants and allows unlimited deliveries with no transportation fees on orders starting at $15. Likewise, the pass saves users 10 percent on their first three rides each month on Uber’s ride-hailing offers.

Last year the company also launched Uber Flash, used by customers to deliver products. According to Jaen, more than 7,000 deliveries were made in Puerto Rico through this extension in its first year, some of these being transactions between business owners and clients.

Jaen also announced the start of Uber Rent, a new service that allows users to rent all types of cars from recognized car rental companies in Puerto Rico, such as Avis. The rental can be done by the day or for extended periods.

With Uber Rent, users can search and compare the prices of the major car rental companies; rent the car on the day of their trip or reserve it a month in advance, with cancelations allowed up to 48 hours before the scheduled pick-up time; and includes personalized extras like car seats for babies and children, bicycle racks, child locks for passenger doors, and more.

“As a technology-driven company, at Uber, we are always innovating to meet user needs. The app is getting stronger every time, integrating the various Uber products on a single platform. Thus, the user has access to a universe of options for their daily lives, all within an ecosystem that they already know and trust. Puerto Rico is the ideal destination to launch Uber Rent and other innovations, as it is an avant-garde market that is distinguished by its vision of the future,” Jaen said.

Longer Wait Times Explained

As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, users on the island have reported experiencing longer wait times to secure a driver, or for the driver to reach their destination. Even in tourist zones, where drivers would have normally arrived almost immediately, customers may even wait half an hour.

Prompted about this issue, Jaen explained that the catalyst could be attributed to various factors, including greater demand as pandemic-related restrictions become more flexible.

“This is something that we have observed not only in Puerto Rico but globally. The reality is that restrictions are loosening or tightening - there are many factors that influence how people return. On the one hand, we have seen that demand is perhaps returning faster than we would have expected. So, users are faster to move again,” he stated.

He added that there are also other elements that may influence a shortage of drivers, such as fear of COVID-19 and state and federal benefits disbursed throughout the pandemic, which he said may eliminate drivers’ need for additional income. The latter assessment coincides with three different testimonies from local Uber drivers who - speaking to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL on condition of anonymity - suggested that some colleagues have opted to receive federal financial assistance instead.

There is a third factor that, according to Jaen, is more specific in Puerto Rico, “which is the validation of an official license, and there are times that it could take a little longer than normal to obtain this license through the corresponding process.”

Despite this, Uber has reported a steady recovery worldwide from the pandemic. The company’s ride-hailing revenue more than doubled from last year to $1.62 billion, while it provided 1.51 billion rides during the second quarter of 2021 — a 105 percent increase from the same time last year, as reported by The Associated Press.