Uber announced that its ride-hailing app and Uber Eats, its food delivery service, will offer their services in Puerto Rico exclusively from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Mach 30.
The company's decision comes in response to Executive Order 2020-23, implemented by Gov. Wanda Vázquez on March 15, which establishes a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
"The only exception to the closure of the Uber app between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. will be for the requested trips to and from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport," the company informed its users.
The governor's executive order will be in effect until March 30, unless it were to be extended in light of the pandemic. At the time of this writing, five cases have been confirmed and there are 19 other suspected cases.
Moreover, there have been 25 police interventions with people who have broken curfew, including one arrest to a business owner who was selling alcoholic beverages past curfew and in spite of an island-wide quarantine. As a result, Vázquez announced that a dry law or alcohol prohibition might come into effect, as well as tougher restrictions and fines.
Currently, those who don't follow the executive order are exposed to no more than six months in jail and / or up to $5,000 in fines. Exceptions are allowed to workers from designated establishments, emergency situations, scheduled travel, and others.
For more information about the executive order, read here.
The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
