Isabella Casillas Guzmán, the administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and a member of President Biden’s cabinet, made her first official visit to Puerto Rico, engaging with government officials, small business owners, community organizations and business development centers to spotlight the island’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
During her visit, Guzmán met with Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi and Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre Miranda at La Fortaleza, as well as San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo.
After visiting a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant awardee, Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, she also met with natural disaster-impacted small business owners; toured Parallel18, a nonprofit organization that assists small businesses start and grow on the island; and discussed government contracting opportunities with government contractors and 8(a) small disadvantaged businesses.
“I was inspired to learn from small business owners in Puerto Rico how they tapped into SBA programs to pivot, continue operations and survive during the COVID pandemic. As entrepreneurs faced COVID-19 induced uncertainty, public health restrictions and hardship, our federal agency has delivered over $4.5 billion to Puerto Rico small businesses so far, with more on the way,” Guzmán said.
A native of California, Guzmán was a small business entrepreneur herself, before entering politics. She previously served as Director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, a position she held after being appointed by Californa Gov. Gavin Newsom in April 2019. She also held leadership positions at the SBA’s main offices in Washington, D.C. during the Obama-Biden Administration.
While on the island, Guzmán also addressed the San Juan Economic Development Forum, participated in an Equity Roundtable, and announced the launch of two new Women’s Business Centers (WBC) in Puerto Rico to ensure female entrepreneurs have equitable access to resources as their male counterparts.
The two Women’s Business Centers are sponsored by Ana G. Méndez University, Gurabo Campus and Friends of Puerto Rico. The two centers will receive an annual grant of $150,000 each to help women-owned small businesses throughout Puerto Rico start, grow and expand their businesses.
“Latina entrepreneurs are among the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segments in the nation. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and as the nation recovers, it is SBA’s priority to ensure that women in Puerto Rico have equitable access to resources and support to start, scale and grow much-needed businesses within their communities,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, SBA Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership. “The SBA’s WBC program is that catalyst for the growth of in-depth, substantive, outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs.”
The WBC, sponsored by UAGM-Gurabo, will provide services in the Central Eastern Region of Puerto Rico in Aguas Buenas, Aibonito, Barranquitas, Caguas, Cayey, Ceiba, Cidra, Comerío, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, Naguabo, Orocovis, San Lorenzo, Guayama, Arroyo, Patillas, Maunabo and Yabucoa. The second WBC, sponsored by Friends of Puerto Rico, will serve San Juan and Bayamón.
The SBA’s Women’s Business Centers are a national network of more than 135 centers that offer one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, marketing and procurement.
The Office of Women’s Business Ownership’s mission is to empower women entrepreneurs through advocacy, outreach, education and support. Since it was established in response to an Executive Order in 1979, the federal government office has provided training, counseling, technical assistance, access to credit and capital, as well as marketing opportunities to women.
