U.S. media announced that, according to a survey by the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) made to 45 economists, the U.S. is in a recession and will remain that way during the first half of the year.
The results indicate that it will be a short, sharp recession for the first half of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic severely restricts economic activity. This scenario could be reflected in Puerto Rico, since everything that happens in the United States has a direct effect on the local economy.
"I believe that the concept of recession is moderate to describe everything that is happening, which is the fall of the economy for more than two quarters. The situation is very severe due to the deterioration of the total in consumer and investor spending. This is going to something deeper," economist Santos Negrón said.
The U.S. job market is projected to have a major impact as the coronavirus outbreak keeps businesses closed, with the loss of 4.58 million jobs expected in the second quarter. The same could happen in Puerto Rico, which has been in a recession for more than a decade, further aggravated by the effect of hurricanes, earthquakes, and COVID-19, with a direct effect on residents and business owners.
"There is a significant reduction in spending and we are already seeing layoffs in different industries, companies and private universities, so Puerto Rico's economy is going to weaken and there will be little investment in business. The fall in general economic activity will bring a contraction in production and employment. Puerto Rico is tied to the United States, so it is moving in the same direction. We are going to see a deployment in expenses due to the entry of federal financial aid, but this rise in demand would not continue," the economist said, stressing that aid is temporary.
Slow Recovery
Meanwhile, Kenneth Rivera, certified public accountant (CPA), anticipated a scenario of slow recovery because the island has been in a fragile economic situation since 2006.
“Everything that happens in the United States has relevance and consequence on the island, but the economy here is smaller and more fragile. The consequences are more pronounced for us, who have geographic and business challenges, in addition to the [Financial Oversight and Management Board]. The economy is quite weak and I think the aspiration should be to return to the way we were before COVID-19 and the earthquakes," Rivera said.
His statements were echoed by Francisco Rodríguez, president and CEO of Birling Capital Advisors, who commented that the health situation worldwide will have a negative impact on the island's recovery—which already had a battered economy—as well as on the commercial landscape.
"In 2019 we had moderate growth, but the coronavirus has created gigantic challenges at the trade level, so we will see an increase in bankruptcies, unemployment, and the closure of between 10,000 and 12,000 businesses. With the world crisis and its effects we will not be able to return to normal until there is a vaccine (against COVID-19), but this forces the way of doing business to be re-evaluated and whether it is worth operating in these conditions. Many (businesses), if they are going to open, will do so in a different way," he said.
He opined that the current levels of safety and sanitation will impact several generations, altering consumer behavior and brining new opportunities for business reinvention.
“Many businesses are not going to be able to recover their solvency and economic liquidity. The trend will be to increase remote work. New sales systems will be created and technological innovations will be accelerated," Rodríguez said.
Urgent Need for COVID-19 Vaccine
Despite the abrupt recession, surveyed economists from the NABE were optimistic that the economy will recover in the second half of 2020, growing at a rate of almost 6 percent by the end of the year. NABE President Constance Hunter said that the average forecast suggests that conditions will improve by the end of the year with the support of an aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus.
However, Negrón does not share this projection if a vaccine that stops the spread of the coronavirus does not appear, so he believes that the economies of the United States and Puerto Rico will continue to decline.
"If there is no vaccine, everything will continue to contract rapidly, because we have no experience with this situation. Analysis indicates that if the United States' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) falls more than 10 percent in the third and fourth quarters, it will be an aggravated recession, although it is still very premature to speak of depression. The economy is going to be very weak," Negrón added.
