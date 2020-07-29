Rebuilding the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) electric system and transforming the utility are paramount to the island’s recovery after Hurricane Maria, and the public-private partnership (P3) agreement for the utility’s transmission and distribution (T&D) system is vital to success.
That was the message from Puerto Rico government officials during a recent hearing by the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.
Speaking before members of Congress, Prepa Executive Director José Ortiz and Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the P3 Authority, defended the agreement with a consortium of Canadian and U.S. firms, which some sectors of the island have rejected, calling it “privatization.”
“The agreement with LUMA marks the culmination of a more than 18-month procurement process and represents a historic milestone in the Government of Puerto Rico’s objective of providing modern, affordable, resilient, and reliable power to the island, which will help serve as a driver of economic recovery and growth,” Fontanés said.
Among the benefits he outlined include: LUMA reducing operational costs by fiscal year 2026 by about 30 percent, as compared to Prepa’s 2019 fiscal plan. This represents a net reduction in costs of an estimated $100 million per year.
“Various critics of the transaction have argued that, notwithstanding the operational and technical savings that LUMA is able to generate, consumer rates will go up as a result of this contract. In response to this, it is important to underscore that LUMA is required to comply with all laws and regulations applicable to its operation of the T&D system, including those related to tariffs,” he added.
The Irrigation & Electrical Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym) remained opposed to the LUMA agreement, arguing that it “represents 3,000 of the 6,000 workers that Prepa will lay off due to the Luma Energy contract.”
Utier President Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo said: “Handing over all current Prepa functions to a private operator is not a transformation. Luma Energy will do everything Prepa already does and charging an additional $125 million in public funds for it. A true transformation requires investment and expert input.”
Still, he agreed that “Prepa needs to be transformed.”
The P3 deal is a $1.5 billion contract over a 15-year period.
LUMA Responds
LUMA representatives did not testify at the congressional hearing, but the company released a statement defending its work and the Prepa agreement.
“At LUMA, we are committed to ensuring that every employee has the right training, skills and tools for the job. This is just our first step in establishing LUMA’s ‘People First, Safety Always’ culture. We will leverage the expertise and knowledge of our parent companies, Quanta Services and ATCO, to provide world-class security training, with development opportunities and professional growth for LUMA employees,” the company said.
LUMA also “clarified” a number of issues related to Prepa workers:
• First, LUMA urges all Prepa employees working in transmission and distribution (T&D) or in services shared between T&D and the generation system, to work with LUMA; for this we will need to hire several thousand employees.
• Second, Prepa employees will receive priority in hiring before others.
• Third, no Prepa employee will lose his/her job as a result of the agreement. Those who do not join LUMA will have the option to stay with Prepa or transfer to other government agencies within Puerto Rico. This is set forth in Law 120, and the Operation and Maintenance Agreement “does not and cannot attempt to change that law.” Those employees will also retain their rights and benefits in accordance with the law.
• Fourth, LUMA is not reducing employee compensation and benefits. Pursuant to Law 120 and the rights acquired by employees, all LUMA employees will receive a compensation and benefits package that is equal to or better than that provided by Prepa.
• Fifth, LUMA does not take pensions away from any employee. As part of the transition to LUMA, each employee will have the option to stay with their existing plan or transfer to a new plan with LUMA.
