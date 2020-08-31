Two members of the Financial Oversight and Management Board are officially leaving their posts, Carlos García and José Ramón González, after serving for four years.
The seven -member body will then be down to five, with a third member, José Carrión III, president of the FOMB, scheduled to depart in October. At that time, the Oversight Board will be down to four members.
Speculation has been rife on when President Congress and the U.S. Congress announce new appointments to the federally established body, particularly as this is an election year. Congressional leaders have not yet submitted any recommendations to Trump.
Besides the day-to-day workings of the FOMB, two major issues are Puerto Rico's bankruptcy process, which includes that of the Commonwealth government and Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. The agreements need legislative action and court approvals before moving forward, but are basically at a standstill at the moment.
When announcing his resignation in July, Carrión took the opportunity to highlight some of the FOMB's accomplishments:
"I am most proud to have defended pension payments to all public employees despite the insolvency of the public pension system. We have also certified responsible fiscal plans and budgets with appropriate controls, regardless of political considerations.
"Due to this fiscal discipline we have been able to assist the government to respond quickly to different crisis such as the earthquakes earlier this year and the current COVID-19 emergency, with meaningful economic aid.
"I am also proud of the progress we have made in the restructuring of Puerto Rico’s public debt, saving the people of Puerto Rico billions of dollars in both principal and interests. And last but not least, last week we preliminarily approved the public-private partnership to transfer to an independent, private-sector consortium the management, operation and maintenance of the transmission and distribution systems of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. This agreement represents the kind of transformation of our electric utility that is so crucially important to the people of Puerto Rico,”
