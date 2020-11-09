Despite the changes imposed by executive orders and social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sectors of the main supermarkets expect an “adequate” movement in the sales of the traditional turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, understanding that Puerto Ricans will somehow celebrate the holiday.
This year, Thanksgiving Day celebrations will seem to be different from the traditional turkey dinner, since this product has been moving in the country's supermarkets in a much slower way than usual, although there is still time for sales increase as the holiday approaches.
On this occasion, the typical celebration with the closest people who usually meet to share and give thanks for what has been received throughout the year will have to be carried out in small groups according to the restrictions of the executive order that prohibits large meetings family members, where it is reported that most community infections of COVID-19 are occurring.
Manuel Reyes, executive vice president of the Puerto Rico Food Marketing, Industry and Distribution Chamber (MIDA by its Spanish acronym), explained that comparing turkey sales with other years in advance is very difficult, since sales vary from chain to chain and as the Thanksgiving date approaches.
"So far, the feedback I have received is that there are turkeys available, but there are several factors affecting the sector such as lower production, higher costs and the uncertainty of how the consumer will behave. All this has made supermarkets more cautious than in other years when placing their orders," Reyes explained.
Moreover, Iván Báez -president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym and director of Public Affairs at Walmart-, and Kidany Delgado, Marketing assistant at SuperMax, assured that there is no turkey shortage in the island's stores. Both believe that Puerto Ricans will find a way to celebrate this holiday among family.
"At SuperMax, we are sufficiently stocked with all items for the holiday season, including turkeys. In fact, we are projecting higher sales than last year based on the sustained growth that the chain has presented," Delgado said.
In the case of Econo supermarkets, President Eduardo Marxuach assured that there will be no shortage of turkeys for family lunches and dinners, since the purchase of this product is ordered in advance in February and March.
"We have 70 wagons coming in and there will be more turkeys because schools are closed and they are not going to buy them for the turkey races. Companies are already calling to give them to their employees, although the strong sale is the week before Thanksgiving. We know that families will continue to celebrate, even in small groups.," he stated.
