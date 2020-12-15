The White House has issued a statement that President Trump intends to nominate another new member to the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico.
The latest nomination is that of Antonio Medina, a Puerto Rican, who has a "wealth of experience and knowledge in public service and public policy," said the FOMB.
He served as executive director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company
(Pridco) from 2012 to 2016.
“The intention to appoint Mr. Medina to the Oversight Board —alongside the recent appointments of Justin Peterson, John Nixon and Betty Rosa, as well as the reappointment of Andrew Biggs—represents an important new chapter in the FOMB’s mission to help Puerto Rico achieve fiscal responsibility and restructure its debt,” said the Oversight Board Chairman, David Skeel.
Medina is also the founder and president of Convergent Strategies, a consulting firm that focuses on corporate strategy and real estate development, and whose clients include Palmas Del Mar Properties Inc. and McConnell Valdés LLC, among others.
Before being appointed to Pridco, Medina had spent more than two decades in multiple executive roles, among them as CFO for Merck Brazil and CFO for Merck Central America & Caribbean.
His academic qualifications include an MBA in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business; a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering; and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, both from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.
