-This is a developing story.
After a two-day strike, many of Puerto Rico's truckers reached a deal with La Fortaleza on Thursday night, garnering the central government's support.
Truckers had gone on strike over proposed new rates and to whom they should apply. The new rates will reportedly now go into effect.
As part of the agreement, truckers will end their strike and if the Financial Oversght and Management Board (FOMB) files a lawsuit, then the central government would defend them.
It is unclear what the FOMB's reaction or next moves will be.
