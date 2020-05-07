Tropizen, a licensed local cultivator and manufacturer of medical cannabis products, has seen sales in its dispensaries increase by 100 percent in March, compared with the previous month. As a result, the company has been hiring more staff.
Medical cannabis dispensaries remain open in Puerto Rico, as they are deemed essential services under the government’s regulations on the islandwide lockdown, which began on March 15.
During this time, patients have been making more frequent visits but smaller purchases per visit, indicated a Tropizen press official.
The company hired two people in March and on May 1, another four new employees started working. Tropizen, which is based in Canóvanas, currently has 30 employees and is expected to have 35 staff members by the end of May. A new round of hiring is expected in July.
The company has also invested more than $1 million in a significant expansion of its cultivation facilities and production capacity on the island. Tropizen said it successfully completed its first harvest from its expanded facilities, as it continues to operate under the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are proud to announce that as a result of the expansion of our cultivation and manufacturing facilities, Tropizen will be better equipped to meet the strong patient demand for our products,” said company co-founder Marni Meistrell. “Our goal is not to be the biggest grower. It’s to create innovative, world-class products that are the best in Puerto Rico.”
Tropizen has increased its cannabis-flower production capability to 400 percent of its original capacity.
The recently completed 16,000-square-feet expansion project included the construction of both indoor and outdoor cultivation capacity, as well as the addition of manufacturing space. The current harvest stems from the new indoor facilities, while the outdoor cultivation area is projected to produce its first harvest in July of this year.
Meistrell explained that the company completes a cannabis harvest every three weeks. For each one, Tropizen will be rotating eight primary strains with six additional secondary strains.
“We are taking advantage of our newly expanded cultivation capacity to launch new strains, which will allow us to continue diversifying our product offerings for patients,” she said, while adding that Tropizen continues to move forward with its aggressive product development program.
Meanwhile, the company continues to enforce strict COVID-19 protocols covering areas such as cleaning and employee management. For instance, while new employees have been hired to ramp-up production levels, a number of employees from other functions are now working from their homes.
In terms of the current state of the cannabis industry, Meistrell noted that producers face a series of challenges to maintain production. “As a result of the pandemic, we now have to deal with scarce supplies, employee absenteeism, logistical delays, increased production time and increased cost of goods,” she said. “There is also the concern that at some point we might see dispensary sales slow down due to patients not having enough money to buy their medicine.”
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, other medical cannabis dispensaries have also reported a boom in sales. Giovanni Alemán, owner of Cannacity Clinic, which has establishments in Bayamón and Manatí, said that the dispensary saw a sales boost of 20 percent from March 15 to March 31 compared to preceding sales earlier that month. He added that the company has also seen a “slight increase” in new patients.
Vanessa Álvarez, a member of the Puerto Rican Dispensary Collective and owner of the Faro Dispensary & Wellness Center in Ponce, has also seen an increase in sales.
“We are receiving patients who come, above all, due to anxiety. We work with gloves, masks and social distancing between patients,” said Goodwin Aldarondo, legal adviser of Puerto Rico Legal Marijuana, an organization aimed at educating the public on the legal and scientific aspects of medical cannabis.
