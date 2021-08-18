Triple-S Management Corp. reported double-digit revenue growth for the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, driven largely by strong Medicaid results. Company officials also said that utilization trends have fully normalized, as the island, mainland U.S. and the rest of the world continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had another solid quarter and are pleased with our overall performance for the first half of 2021 as utilization trends fully normalize. We once again generated double-digit revenue growth year-over-year driven by our Medicaid offering and bolstered by another quarter of solid growth at our Life (insurance) and P&C (Property & Casualty) segments,” said Roberto García Rodríguez, president and CEO of the healthcare services company.
“We are also making steady progress on our integrated healthcare strategy, with plans to introduce team-based, integrated chronic care management programs in the next few months. We remain confident in our expectations for the full year,” he added.
Total operating revenue for the quarter increased 15 percent from the prior year period to $1.01 billion as Triple-S benefited again from higher Medicaid membership and average premium rates. Adjusted net income was $10.5 million. This is $0.44 per diluted share compared with $1.76 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
“As you’ll recall, adjusted earnings per share in the same quarter of last year was significantly boosted by much lower utilization due to the pandemic,” García said to participants of the earnings conference call.
As expected, second quarter utilization of services has almost fully normalized compared to last year’s unusually low levels as the economy is reopening and more Puerto Ricans are fully vaccinated. “Despite this increase in utilization, we remain confident in our outlook for the full year,” he reported.
“Our Medicaid segment continued its healthy top line growth. We added another 9,000 members in the second quarter and continued to benefit from the premium rate increases we received last year. We now have nearly 446,000 members, reinforcing our position as the leading Medicaid provider on the island,” he said. “And recently, the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Administration notified us of its decision to extend the current Vital contract for an additional year through September 2022. Subject to the negotiation of rates over the next months, we have agreed to this extension.”
With regard to Life, the company earned $196 million in premiums last year and expects to reach this amount in 2021. With over 672,000 contracts in force, the market share for Triple-S on the island is 21 percent for life policies and 27 percent for cancer policies.
The Triple-S chief reiterated that the island is open for business. “In terms of the overall environment in Puerto Rico, we remain optimistic, despite recent news concerning the Delta variant. [Some] 2.2 million Puerto Ricans, or approximately two-thirds of the island’s total population, have received at least one vaccine dose. [An estimated] 93 percent of the population older than 65 is fully vaccinated and 56 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated. This ranks Puerto Rico number 11 among all U.S. states and territories for full vaccination rates,” García noted.
For full-year 2021, Triple-S is reaffirming its guidance based on the current economic environment, the continued impacts of COVID-19 and the investment in and initial benefits from the company’s strategic initiatives. “We expect consolidated operating revenue to be between $3.98 billion and $4.02 billion, which includes Managed Care premiums earned net between $3.58 billion and $3.62 billion,” he said.
A few weeks ago, the central government also reached a “verbal understanding with two bond insurers that should hopefully pave the way for a final approved debt restructuring and the emergence to Puerto Rico from bankruptcy by the end of the year,” he added.
