Triple-S Management Corp., a leading health care care company in Puerto Rico, announced its third quarter (Q3) 2020 results, which included strong revenue numbers and continuing lower utilization by members.
“Total operating revenue for the quarter was $942.9 million, a 13 percent increase from the prior year period driven by solid increases in Medicare premiums and a significant rise in Medicaid membership and average premium rates. We recorded adjusted net income of $12.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share a 15 percent improvement from the third quarter of 2019,” reported Roberto García Rodríguez, president and CEO of Triple-S during the earnings conference call.
“We continue to experience overall lower utilization with MLR [medical loss ratio] decreasing 170 basis points year-over-year to 84.7 percent for the quarter. Since September, we’ve been seeing utilization approach its historic baseline as Puerto Rico residents, undergo deferred procedures. We are of course closely tracking the spread of COVID-19 and any potential impact it may have up or down on utilization going forward,” he added.
García indicated that the company’s strong Q3 performance reflects ongoing, improved performance resulting from their operational focus and enhanced organizational capabilities. “This has led to sustained membership momentum and premium growth in a difficult environment, particularly in the government markets sector.
Continuing this momentum, we are delivering a very competitive Medicare Advantage product for this year’s open enrollment period. Like most of our peer managed-care companies, we have also experienced lower than planned utilization due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic,” he explained.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
• Net income of $23.6 million versus net income of $13.9 million in the prior-year period;
• Adjusted net income of $14.2 million, a 17.4 percent increase versus adjusted net income of $12.1 million in the prior-year period;
• Operating revenues of $942.9 million, a 12.8 percent increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned;
• Consolidated loss ratio of 82.5 percent, a 90 basis-point improvement from the third quarter of 2019, reflecting higher premium rates and lower utilization;
• Medical loss ratio of 84.7 percent, an improvement of 170 basis points over the same period last year;
• Consolidated operating income of $22.3 million, a 17.4 percent increase compared to $19.0 million in the prior-year period.
Property & Casualty Segment
Updated information related to Hurricane Maria as of Sept. 30, 2020:
• The company’s Property & Casualty subsidiary has paid a cumulative amount of $767 million in claims and expenses related to Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017. Estimated gross losses remain unchanged at $967 million.
• Triple-S Propiedad, a subsidiary, closed 75 claims during the third quarter of 2020, increasing the number of claims closed to 97.5 percent; 434 claims remain open.
• The company has been served with process with respect to 322 of the 434 claims that remain open.
“[W]e are helping our members handle their medical needs safely and partnering with our providers and community organizations to assist our seniors and most vulnerable members during this challenging time,” García said.
