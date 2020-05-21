Although Triple-S reported a net loss of $26.1 million for the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, the company had an increase in operating revenues of $896.4 million, representing a 13.8 percent jump from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned.
“Overall, we are pleased with the first quarter in which we experienced solid revenue growth across all segments, gaining membership in our Medicare and fully insured commercial businesses, and supported our customers, employees, providers and communities through two 100-year events: the January earthquakes and the coronavirus outbreak,” said Roberto García Rodríguez, president and CEO of Triple-S Management Corp. during the earnings call.
“Our community and front-line workers are our backbone, and their resiliency in these challenging times gives us confidence as the economy reopens and we learn to live with COVID-19 in the weeks and months ahead,” he added.
“On the plus side, hospitals have not been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients nor are they expected to be, based on current numbers and trends. Overall occupancy at hospitals, meaning for all patients, not just those diagnosed with COVID-19, is low,” García noted.
As a result of all the health and economic uncertainties around the coronavirus, Triple-S “has decided to suspend its 2020 premium and cost guidance until it has more visibility,” he said.
Meanwhile, the company’s consolidated net premiums earned for Q1 2020 were $875.9 million, up 14.0 percent from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting an increase in membership and higher average premium rates within the Managed Care segment.
Consolidated claims incurred were $714.5 million, up 14.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Consolidated loss ratio of 81.6 percent rose 50 basis points from the prior-year period, mostly reflecting $5 million in estimated earthquake losses (due to the January tremors) recorded by the Property and Casualty (P&C) segment and increased benefits in the company’s 2020 Medicare product offering, partially offset by lower Managed Care use of services during the last two weeks in March as the result of the government lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, many members and providers have deferred nonemergency or elective health services during this time. However, drug services have been higher than normal due to members who refilled their prescriptions to ensure they had adequate supply of their medications during the lockdown, said Juan José Román, executive vice president and CFO of Triple-S.
“We expect to continue experiencing lower utilization in the second quarter, followed by a period of increased utilization once the lock down has been largely lifted and the demand from previously deferred nonemergent or elective procedures resumes,” he noted.
As of March 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $104.6 million, including $9.0 million at the parent company level. Triple-S’ investment portfolio stood at $1.7 billion as of March 31, of which 76 percent where investment-grade fixed income securities. “The company also believes it would be able to access additional debt, if necessary, to further reinforce its liquidity. In sum, the company believes it is well capitalized to support the fundamental operations of its business throughout the pandemic and beyond,” Triple-S stated in its report.
With regard to reserves related to Hurricane Maria of Sept. 2017, Triple-S Propiedad, the company’s P&C subsidiary, has paid a cumulative amount of $745 million in claims and expenses related to the massive storm. Estimated gross losses remain unchanged at $967 million.
Triple-S Propiedad received nine new claims, reopened 26 claims and paid 28 claims during the first quarter of 2020. At the same time, 652 claims remain open and of these, the company has been served with process in 361 claims.
