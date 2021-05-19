Triple-S Management Corp., a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, reported its first quarter (Q1) 2021 results of “double-digit revenue growth,” led by a big increase in Medicaid members.
“Our performance was driven by strong Medicaid results coupled with another quarter of top and bottom line growth at Life and P&C [Property & Casualty]. And we continue to make steady progress scaling our chronic condition management programs, a key part of our value-based integrated healthcare strategy with a particular focus this year on patient participation levels,” said Roberto García Rodríguez, Triple-S president and CEO during the earnings conference call.
“Total operating revenue for the quarter increased 15 percent from the prior year period to $1.03 billion as we benefited from higher Medicaid membership and average premium rates,” he added. “As expected, in Q1 utilization of services rose from the unusually low levels we saw in the same period last year when the pandemic-related locked down depressed utilization significantly. In the first quarter of 2021, members accessed more healthcare services that they had previously deferred because of the pandemic. Despite this increase in utilization, we remain confident in our outlook for the full year.”
As García noted, Medicare Advantage membership was relatively flat during the open enrollment period, while market shares remained steady among all players. “Looking forward, we’re expecting modest membership gains by year-end. Our Medicaid segment has continued its healthy top line growth. We added another 14,750 members in the first quarter and continued to benefit from the premium rate increases we received last year. We now have nearly 437,000 members reinforcing our position as the dominant Medicaid provider on the island,” he said.
Two market developments in November of 2020 caused their growth to accelerate, according to Juan José Román, the company’s executive VP and CFO. “First, the government assigned the remaining members of a Medicaid carrier that was leaving the program. And the assignment resulted in an additional 80,000 member months for us. In addition, in November 2020, the number of people eligible for Medicaid increased by approximately 63,000,” he said.
Positive Outlook for the Rest of the Year
Taking a broader view of Puerto Rico, García expressed optimism as a third of the island’s 3.3 million population has received at least one vaccine dose, “suggesting we’re on the back end of the pandemic. In addition, with a promising government debt-restructuring proposal on the table, and then expected rapid flow of federal and reconstruction funds, the outlook for Puerto Rico’s economy looks bright, and that’s a big positive for Triple-S.”
In terms of their plans for 2021, García highlighted that they are developing centers to address the principle chronic conditions on the island, led by diabetes, which makes up approximately 30 percent of their Medicare Advantage population. The new centers, expected to being serving Triple-S members in the second half of 2021, would also cover hypertension and chronic heart failure, kidney disease and respiratory illnesses.
“For full year 2021, we are reaffirming our previous guidance based on the current economic environment, the continued impact of COVID-19, and the investment in and initial benefits from our strategic initiatives. We still expect consolidated operating revenue to be between $3.98 billion and $4.02 billion, which includes managed care premiums earned net between $3.58 billion and $3.62 billion.
“Our consolidated claims incurred ratio is still expected to be between 83 percent and 84 percent, while the Managed Care MLR [medical loss ratio] is expected to be between 86 percent and 87 percent. This reflects expected higher utilization during 2021 elimination of the HIP [health insurance provider] fee and increased membership in the Medicaid program, which has higher MLR than the commercial and Medicare businesses,” said the Triple-S chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.