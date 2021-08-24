Triple-S Management Corporation and GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation announced today that they will combine their shares to transform the health care experience for their members in Puerto Rico and the state of Florida.
As informed, the transaction —valued at $900 million— will be completed within the first semester of 2022. Per the agreement, GuideWell will acquire all the outstanding shares of Triple-S Management common stock, upon which the latter will become a GuideWell subsidiary.
“The Transaction expands GuideWell’s core insurance operations and positions Florida Blue and Triple-S Management for significant growth and meaningful value creation for the customers and communities we serve,” said Pat Geraghty, president and chief executive officer of GuideWell and Florida Blue.
“Uniting our mission-driven, community-focused teams is a great outcome for our companies, as well as for Puerto Rico and Florida, and our shareholders,” said Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, president and CEO of Triple-S Management.
During a Teams meeting with the parties involved, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if local jobs will be impacted, to which they assured that there are no foreseeable layoffs in Puerto Rico as a result of this transaction.
Read more on the Aug. 25 e-Edition of The Weekly Journal.
