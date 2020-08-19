Triple-S Management Corp., a leading managed care company in Puerto Rico, has reported its Q2 2020 results, which include a consolidated loss ratio of 76.1 percent, a 610 basis-point decline from Q2 2019, reflecting lower Managed Care utilization of services during the quarter as the result of the government-enforced lockdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our second quarter results reflected lower utilization caused by the stay-at-home measures instituted by the government to combat COVID-19,” said Roberto García-Rodríguez, president and CEO of Triple-S. “Utilization has begun normalizing but will depend on the rate of progress containing the coronavirus and reopening the economy.
“While we anticipate demand for deferred procedures to resume during the second half of 2020, we continue to be measured and thoughtful about our business, and our focus squarely remains on ensuring current and prospective members receive quality service and a superior healthcare experience,” he added.
The company also reported operating revenues of $875.5 million, a 0.4 percent decrease from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower Managed Care net premiums earned. “This is slightly below our top-line from the prior year period. But on the bottom line, we reported strong adjusted net income of $40.9 million or $1.76 per diluted share, 57 percent more than the second quarter of 2019,” he said during the earnings call.
Meanwhile, Triple-S had a net income of $43.6 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, versus net income of $30.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
Consolidated claims incurred were $653.1 million, down 7.5 percent year-over-year.
While the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases is disappointing, he indicated that there is “resolve” to contain the spread. “Notably, the number of positive COVID cases on the island is 615 per 100,000 residents compared with the U.S. average of 1,146 per 100,000 residents, and the mortality rate in Puerto Rico is 6.9 to 100,000 compared with a national average of 42.7,” García-Rodríguez said.
“Moreover, hospitals continue to have capacity to accept patients and are thankfully far from being overwhelmed. Overall, occupancy at hospitals, meaning for all patients, not just those diagnosed with COVID-19 stands at 54 percent, with 65 percent of ICU beds and only 28 percent of ventilators in use. We are hopeful the Puerto Rico government’s most recent measures will counter the recent spike in cases and keep these hospitalization trends under control,” he added.
“Looking ahead, as we think about the near term, we are seeing utilization gradually approach a more normalized level and are closely watching how economic and public health factors impact them. And additionally, while lapsed policies and payment deferral activity has been relatively muted thus far, we continue to work closely with all our members as the recent rollback could have a near-term impact on our membership rolls,” he went on to say.
P&C Segment Related to Hurricane Maria
Triple-S Propiedad, the company’s property and casualty insurance (P&C) subsidiary, has paid a cumulative amount of $757 million in claims and expenses related to Hurricane Maria, which slammed Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017. Estimated gross losses remain unchanged at $967 million.
Triple-S Propiedad received three new claims and closed 150 claims during the second quarter of 2020. To date, 505 claims remain open. The company has also been served with process with respect to 341 of the 505 claims that remain open.
With regard to the recent Tropical Storm Isaias, there was flooding mainly along the coastal plains but little wind damage. “Based on an initial assessment, Triple-S Propiedad does not expect that storm-related claims will present a material exposure for several reasons. First, the company has limited its exposure to condominiums or properties along coastal areas since late 2017,” explained Juan Román, Executive VP and CFO of Triple-S.
“Second, it does not offer flood insurance as a stand-alone coverage and its personal package coverage has a limit of $2500 per policy. Finally, most of the homes that suffered damages are uninsured and uninsurable due to their location and construction,” he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.