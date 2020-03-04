Triple-S Management Corp., a managed care company in Puerto Rico, has reported strong numbers in its core healthcare segment for fourth quarter (Q4) 2019.
The company reported net income of $13.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, versus net loss of $10.9 million, or $0.48 per share, in the prior-year period. Operating revenues were at $831.2 million, a 14.9 percent increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned.
For Q4, Managed Care premiums earned was $741.6 million, up 15.3 percent year over yearm according to Triple-S.
“Our fourth quarter results concluded a strong 2019, exceeding our expectations with excellent growth in premiums earned at our core Managed Care segment,” said Roberto García-Rodríguez, company president and CEO. “We also had a solid open enrollment season in Medicare Advantage−aided by an attractive product offering, a smart brand strategy and focused retention efforts−and continue to see gains in our fully insured commercial membership.”
During an earnings conference call, he pointed out that Triple-S has opened seven multi-disciplinary ambulatory clinics in strategic locations around the island. Generally, these clinics offer primary care, selected specialty care, preventive services, radiology, laboratory and pharmacy services in one location.
The company is also operating four urgent care centers and four workplace clinics, and expect to open two more workplace clinics during the first quarter of 2020.
“Looking ahead into 2020, we aim to further strengthen our core Managed Care products and membership rolls, particularly in Medicare Advantage and commercial,” he said. “Beginning in March of 2020, we will open an eighth clinic, which will also be the fourth in the San Juan metro area, completing our initial build-out phase, focused on the aggregation of an islandwide ambulatory care network.”
Impact of Hurricane Maria and Recent Earthquakes on Insurance Segment
With regard to Triple-S Propiedad (TSP), the company’s property and casualty insurance segment, a total $729 million has been paid in claims and expenses related to Hurricane Maria, as of Dec. 31, 2019. Estimated gross losses related to the devastating Sept. 2017 storm remain unchanged at $967 million.
TSP has received 20 new claims and closed 84 claims during the fourth quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, 645 claims remain open. Of these 645 claims, the company has been served with process in 313 cases and identified an additional 94 lawsuits that have been filed against TSP but had not been served yet, as required by law.
“There were no major new developments in the fourth quarter and we believe this segment remains adequately reserved to handle all remaining claims to date,” García said.
With regard to the recent earthquakes, the Triple-S chief noted that the initial islandwide estimates for total earthquake-related losses were at $200 million. “Loss estimates vary and the Puerto Rico government is still calculating the extent of damages,” he said.
“The company has received 45 earthquake-related claims and expects losses of approximately $5.5 million related to the reinsurance deductible and related expenses. We estimate that our total exposure to this event will be approximately $40 million less than 5 percent of our reinsurance program,” García explained.
