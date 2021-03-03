Triple-S Management Corp., a leading healthcare company in Puerto Rico, announced its fourth quarter (Q4) 2020 results, reporting total operating revenues of $969.8 million, which is a 17 percent increase from the same period last year.
“We also recorded adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with [$6.0 million], or $0.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Overall, utilization of our services increased during the quarter and while utilization patterns varied somewhat by type of service and business, by year-end they had returned to pre-pandemic levels in the aggregate... We expect overall utilization to remain at normal levels in 2021,” said Roberto García Rodríguez, president and CEO of Triple-S, during the earnings conference call.
“Our Medicare Advantage [MA] membership remained flat during open enrollment as the pandemic prompted the vast majority of members to remain with their current carriers,” he said. “Our Medicaid segment has continued its healthy top line growth driven by the 37,000 new Medicaid members we gained in the fourth quarter alone, as one of our competitors left the market and by the impact of the premium rate increases... We now have over 422,000 members, reinforcing our position as the leading Medicaid provider on the island.”
García said Triple-S believes it can become the preferred MA organization by “becoming the preferred healthcare services company on the island” based on several factors. “These include a projected continued growth in the island’s MA population, the expected acceleration of federal funding to Puerto Rico, the strength of the brand, our ability to further cultivate and deepen our relationships with our community, and finding the power of our integrated delivery strategy,” he added.
In terms of the company’s other two segments, Life Insurance and Property & Casualty (P&C) continued to perform well, with both businesses generating steady revenue and profitable performance, he reported. Premiums earned in the life insurance segment, net of $51.1 million, increased 8.5 percent from the prior-year period, resulting from new sales and the acquisition of a life insurance portfolio in the second quarter of 2020.
Premiums earned in P&C, net of $25.1 million, increased 10.1 percent from the prior-year period. The company reported reserves related to Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017 were $183 million, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Also as of this date, 355 of the total 17,783 Maria-related claims remained outstanding.
Outlook for 2021
Triple-S is initiating a full-year guidance, based on the current economic environment and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “First, we expect consolidated operating revenue to be between $3.98 billion and $4.02 billion which includes Managed Care premiums earned net between $3.58 billion and $3.62 billion.
“Our consolidated claims incurred ratio is expected to be between 83 percent and 84 percent, while the Managed Care MLR [medical loss ratio] is expected to be between 86 percent and 87 percent. The increase reflects expected higher utilization during 2021, the elimination of the HIP [Health Insurance Provider] fee and increased membership in the Medicaid program, which has higher MLR than the commercial and Medicare businesses,” García said.
“In 2021 we will continue investing in informatics and clinical management capabilities that improve service and health outcomes for our members… We’re pleased that we successfully navigated through a very challenging 2020 and we are confident that we are pursuing the right long-term strategy to ensure we best serve our members, improve their quality of care and position ourselves to sustainably grow our top and bottom lines,” he said.
