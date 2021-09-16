Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that is disrupting the industry with a new approach to technology and business practices, today announced that Triple-S Management Corp. renewed its contract for PBM services on behalf of its managed care subsidiary, Triple-S Salud.
This three-year agreement applies to the company's Medicare Advantage, Commercial, and Federal Employees Health Benefit Program (FEHBP) lines of business.
"Abarca and Triple-S have been working together for nearly a decade to deliver a better healthcare experience for members," said Jason Borschow, president and CEO at Abarca. "Through our ongoing collaboration, we have developed innovative clinical solutions, and expanded medication access through our home delivery program. We appreciate Triple-S' confidence in us and look forward to continuing this journey."
Triple-S first selected Abarca in 2012 to provide services for the plan's Medicare Advantage programs. In 2018, Triple-S expanded the agreement to include Commercial and Medicare lines of business. Under the terms of this renewal, Abarca will continue to perform these functions for three years.
"Since day one, Abarca has been a dedicated and collaborative partner for Triple-S," said Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, president, Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage. "We share the goal of improving access to care and generating better healthcare outcomes in Puerto Rico."
As part of this new agreement, Abarca will implement a new medication reconciliation post-discharge program that will help ensure members are on safe, efficient treatment regimens after being discharged from the hospital. Abarca's clinicians will contact eligible beneficiaries to reconcile the medications they have been prescribed post-discharge with those they took before being admitted to the hospital. This will minimize discrepancies that place patients at risk for adverse drug events or non-compliance.
Triple-S Management is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.