Triple-S Management Corp., a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, announced that for 2022 its Triple-S Advantage coordinated care contract (HMO H5774) received a quality rating of 4.5 stars out of a maximum possible rating of 5 stars by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the regulatory agency for Medicare Advantage plans.
In addition, its preferred provider contract (PPO H4005) increased its quality rating to 4 stars, while Triple-S's Part D (Pharmacy) plan for both the HMO and PPO contracts received a maximum 5-star rating.
Through these contracts and its close collaboration with its physician and business partners, Triple-S Management offers top-quality services to the more than 136,000 Medicare Advantage members they serve.
"This recognition reflects our commitment to providing excellent service to our members and other stakeholders, and the quality of our clinical programs that facilitate continuity of holistic care," said Roberto Garcia Rodriguez, president and CEO. "Promoting longer, healthier lives is our guiding principle in all clinical and service initiatives at Triple-S Advantage. We constantly seek innovative benefits and services that support better health outcomes, including attention to the social factors impacting health. We also seek to improve members' experience with their plans and the providers that serve them. That approach has enabled us to maintain our position of excellence."
The upgraded ratings are additional validation of the company's efforts throughout the pandemic, as Triple-S Advantage redoubled its efforts to provide and facilitate access to health services and address social factors during one of the country's most severe public health crises.
"Not only did we meet CMS's strict requirements, but we expanded telemedicine services, facilitated food delivery for close to 44,000 of our most vulnerable members and covered the cost of prepared food delivery for others. We also made it easier for our members to manage and receive their prescriptions and OTCs," Garcia added.
The CMS Star Rating System reflects the quality of care a member receives, as well as the level of satisfaction with their plan. It considers measures such as preventive screenings, management of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension; prevention of falls; hospital readmissions; and the level of member adherence to drug therapies, among others. Each year, CMS compiles this data and based on it issues a rating from one to five stars, with 1 star being poor performance and 5 stars representing exceptional service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.