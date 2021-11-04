Triple-S Management Corp., a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, today announced its third quarter (Q3) 2021 results.
"We had a solid third quarter performance as we continued to record double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, driven by our Medicaid offering along with solid growth at our Life and P&C (Property and Casualty) segments.," said Roberto García Rodríguez , company's president and CEO.
"Moving forward, we continue to progress in our integrated healthcare strategy, enabling us to deliver additional attractive products, along with the high-quality care and superior service to which our members have become accustomed," he added.
Q3 2021 highlights:
* Net income of $8.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared with $23.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
* Adjusted net income of $9.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, versus $14.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
* Operating revenue of $1.0 billion, a 10.8% increase from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting higher Managed Care net premiums earned.
* Consolidated loss ratio of 86.2%, an increase of 370 basis points compared with the third quarter of 2020, reflecting normalized Managed Care utilization patterns in the third quarter of 2021.
* Medical loss ratio (MLR) of 88.7%, 400 basis points higher than the same period last year.
* Consolidated operating income of $11.5 million, compared with $22.3 million in the prior-year period.
