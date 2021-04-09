Although the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) returned the Distribution Plan that the Puerto Rico Treasury Department —known as Hacienda— submitted to disburse the $1,400 federal incentive, Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea is confident that Puerto Rico residents would start receiving the stimulus by late April.
Parés explained to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the return of the document included comments and questions that have already been answered and that, in his opinion, "are normal in a negotiation process that involves the distribution of some $3.5 billion in aid to 2.6 million people." The draft plan was submitted within 40 minutes of the U.S. Congress approving the bailout.
The secretary mentioned that once the IRS grants final approval, they project that the total disbursement of the $3.5 billion will be completed in a period of five weeks. The deadline to complete the disbursements is December 31.
"We are going to execute this in the fastest context that has been possible in the Treasury. It is already in the final evaluation process by the IRS and we are close to approval," he affirmed.
The official discussed that the plan contemplates the use of the information from the 2020 income tax return and the 2019 return —for those who have not yet filed their returns in this tax cycle that ends on May 17— to determine taxpayer eligibility.
In the case of people who are not required to file a return, Hacienda will use the information registered in the application for the $ 1,200 that they submitted last year in Phase 3, Parés explained.
The incentive will benefit individuals with incomes of up to $75,000 or $150,000, in the case of married couples filing together. However, Parés underscored that the funds have not yet arrived and that it will take approximately 72 hours after the approval of the distribution plan for the U.S. Treasury to disburse the money to Hacienda.
"The funds are not in Hacienda's accounts. That [claim] that we are withholding the payments to accumulate interest is totally false," he stated.
