The Puerto Rico Treasury Department has announced that it has detected and stopped the payment of $220 million in thousands fraudulent $1,200 payments to individuals under the federal CARES Act, which is aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the nation.
Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea said a “minimum quantity” of payments had already been issued, as the identities involved were validated by the federal IRS. Regardless, he said the local Treasury has notified federal officials and the federal government is now investigating.
To date, he said an estimated 190,000 applications have been found to be fraudulent, with many believed to be an identity theft scheme. The fraudulent applications also involved other federal economic assistance, including the Pandemic Unemployment Insurance for the self-employed.
The secretary explained that with many of these applicants having no tax history in Puerto Rico, “everything indicates that these are people who do not reside on the island. However, the sense of urgency and expertise of [Treasury] employees, as well as digital tools, managed to stop the payment in most of these cases.”
