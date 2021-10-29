Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported the seizure of 136 investment accounts in Puerto Rico and United States brokerages, owned by delinquent taxpayers.
The liens that will be processed amount to $3,094,857, including interest, surcharges, penalties and costs of garnishment.
Treasury's action, coordinated by the Revenue Department of the Internal Revenue Area, arises from the failure of the taxpayers to attend to their debts and their inaction to the available approaches and alternatives.
“We are reporting the results of recent collection efforts carried out by the department, which fell before deaf ears. After complying with due process of law, unfortunately we had to act against investment accounts and although these are not the actions we want to take, our responsibility is to put the house in order and gather resources that ensure the operation of services that citizens receive," Parés said.
He added that 13 seizure letters were being personally delivered to brokerage houses in Puerto Rico and another 123 are being sent to brokerage houses in the United States, for a total of 136 seizures on investment accounts.
“These enforcement and collection efforts are part of the work plan to combat tax evasion. We have identified approximately 6,000 additional cases that we are evaluating, to proceed against investment accounts. We are acting on the assets of these people, because despite having the ability to pay, they insist on not complying with the department," Parés explained.
"We urge debtors or defaulters to voluntarily go to the department to find out about payment alternatives and that once they reach the agreement, comply with it to avoid collection efforts and that we have to exercise the powers of the department," he stressed.
On the other hand, the secretary announced other control efforts are being carried out, which include garnishment of wages and accounts in cooperatives of delinquent taxpayers.
In the case of wage garnishments, the process has changed from manual to electronic, streamlining work. "Technological advances continue to occupy a prominent place and we are already at a level where we can identify debtors through our [SURI] platform and electronically inform employers to make payments electronically," he added.
Employers retain and remit payments to the department on a monthly basis. In the case of employees, 25% is withheld and contractors up to 100%, with the alternative for the taxpayer of negotiating directly with the Treasury for a lower discount.
“These cases should make us reflect. It is clear that by failing to comply with our tax duty and not using the alternatives that we make available to taxpayers, we put properties and savings of a lifetime at risk. We continue to work against all types of evasion and we are also available to seek reasonable solutions," Parés said.
At the moment, Treasury is working on 6,500 cases of individuals and corporations that have defaulted on their tax payments, representing $93.3 million.
