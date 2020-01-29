Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés reminded employers that the Withholding Vouchers (499-2/W-2PR), better known as W2, and the Reconciliation Status (499R-3) corresponding to the tax year of 2019 must be submitted digitally to the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI) on or before January 31.
"To date, the Department [of Treasury] has received over 248,000 more W-2 forms compared to last year. To those employers affected by the earthquakes, who cannot meet the deadlines, we urge you to request an extension through SURI, which will grant you a maximum period of 30 days to submit the W-2 and the Reconciliation States," the official said.
Parés stated that both the late filing of the forms and not delivering a copy of the W-2 to the employee could be subject to the penalties, as established by the Internal Revenue Code of 2011, as amended.
To file these documents, visit https://suri.hacienda.pr.gov/_/.
