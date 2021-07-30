Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea reported that net income to the General Fund during May totaled over $1.4 billion, which is $42.9 million more than projected revenues in the Certified Fiscal Plan, representing a 3.1 percent increase.
Among the sectors that exceeded projections are the contributions on the income of individuals, which exceeded the estimate by $15.1 million; revenues from the Sales and Use Tax (IVU in Spanish), by $11.8 million; taxes on shipments, by $16.3 million; and taxes from foreign entities, by $35.3 million.
On the other hand, the category of Retained to Non-Resident did not reach the projection for May of $50.5 million; for this concept, $33.8 million was collected, for an insufficiency of $16.9 million. Meanwhile, Corporate Income taxes, which totaled $359.8 million, reflected an insufficiency of $28.8 million when compared to the estimate of $388.6 million.
During the cumulative period to May, the General Fund income totaled more than $10.3 billion, which compared to the estimated projection on nearly $10.2 billion, represents an additional $117 million for the government.
It should be noted that in mid-March 2020, a state of emergency was declared by the governor of Puerto Rico due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and many government revenues were adversely affected due to many sectors of the economy being forced to curtail operations.
