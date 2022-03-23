The Metaverse is the internet’s new frontier - but, we already knew that. Decentraland, one of the most popular 3D virtual worlds, is even hosting a fashion week, in which designers like Tommy Hilfiger plan to participate. Will the Metaverse eventually become a part of everyday life and business, or is it only for those interested in virtual reality and building cryptowallets?
First of all, virtual reality and the Metaverse are not one and the same. Virtual reality isn’t necessary for the Metaverse to function, but it does provide for a very immersive experience as web developers continue to create online interactive spaces. And that is precisely what the Metaverse is - an unlimited collection of virtual worlds, centered around forming and developing social connections.
Although it merely sounds like the internet’s next buzzword, the Metaverse is seen by some as an emerging tourism trend because of its accessibility, immunity to COVID-19, and functionality as a tool to increase the quality of guest experiences and customer service.
Interactions and transactions would be based on blockchain technology, ensuring secure payments and ID verification.
Some vacation rental companies, like Vacasa, already utilize a similar model. Their website features an option to take a virtual tour. Upon clicking, the viewer is transported to a 3-D dollhouse-like model for each of their available properties, which allows guests to know exactly what they are getting by enabling them to virtually “walk” through the premises. Virtual tours like these inspire potential guests to complete their bookings as well as increase their comfort upon arrival.
Everything you can do in real life, you can do online - albeit in a less fulfilling way, perhaps. We’ve already seen work-from-home and online school, so what else can be transposed online?
Not everyone can participate in concerts, conferences, or fairs because of financial or geographic restrictions, but the Metaverse could change that. By using virtual reality or augmented reality, organizers can create interactive online versions of their events, thus increasing attendance and overall exposure without the need for a physical venue and additional security.
Theme parks, zoos, and museums are also contenders for “metaversification”.
Virtual theme parks could forgo the bounds of gravity and safety regulations that constrain it IRL, creating limitless rides, games, and attractions. Virtual zoos would qualm even the most concerned animal rights activist while giving children the chance to get up close and personal with all sorts of animals, like the Javan rhino, which would never be on display in real zoos because of its rarity and the difficulty of replicating its dense tropical environment.
A question some may ask is - are the Metaverse and tourism industries compatible, or does the success of one mean the downfall of the other? We have yet to see, but in future broad-based applications, the Metaverse might offer another avenue for direct-to-consumer interaction, a chance to meaningfully connect with clients who would traditionally be inaccessible because of physical limitations.
