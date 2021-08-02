TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it will merge operations with Semantix, the Nordics’ largest provider of translation and interpretation services, through the acquisition of the group's parent entity, Semantix International Group AB. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the company opened a San Juan office in 2019.
Semantix has a long history in the language industry and has completed numerous acquisitions in the Nordics that have propelled it to become the region's largest language solutions organization by revenue. Semantix will operate as a division within the TransPerfect family of companies and will continue to be led by its current management team.
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We have competed against Semantix in the Nordics for more than 15 years and have admired their leadership position and strong reputation. It is exciting to have them as part of our rapidly growing global team and to work together to achieve great things for our customers. We welcome everyone at Semantix to the TransPerfect family, which will be a homecoming for some staff members who have worked with TransPerfect in the past.”
The combined company will boast the translation industry's largest global footprint, most diverse customer base, and a headcount of more than 7,500 professionals worldwide. In keeping with TransPerfect's M&A strategy, the TransPerfect–Semantix enterprise will focus on growing both businesses by sharing expertise and resources to better serve customers.
Semantix CEO Patrik Attemark commented, “After seeing TransPerfect's track record from afar, it was refreshing to learn during diligence that our management teams were already so like-minded in their approach to the business. Merging with TransPerfect is a testament to the successful execution of the transformation of Semantix into a leading language technology company for multilingual services. While Semantix is the market leader in the Nordics, we feel that access to TransPerfect's global presence, expansive resources, and market-leading technology offerings will allow us to better service our clients on a global scale.”
Language Solutions CBO Britta Aagaard, who joined Semantix in 2017 through the acquisition of her company, TextMinded, added, “In my four years with Semantix, we have made it a point to adopt philosophies of professional localization management, customer focus, and technology innovation that are very much in line with TransPerfect's approach. I can think of no better partner with whom to write the next chapter of Semantix's history, and I'm excited that we can now offer additional high-quality services to our global customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.